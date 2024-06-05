Air defence shot down 22 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of June 5, the Russian army launched another air attack on the territory of Ukraine, using 27 kamikaze drones for strikes.

What is known about the results of the air defence system

As noted, on June 5, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 27 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131/136 type from the Kursk region (Russia — ed.) and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 22 "Shaheds" were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy and Poltava regions, the Air Force informs. Share

To repulse the air attack, the Russian army involved:

anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force

mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

In Poltava region, an industrial facility was hit as a result of the "Shahed" attack. As a result of the strike of the Russian Federation, one man was injured, but he refused to be hospitalized, the press service of Poltava RMA reported.

The first strike of HIMARS on the Russian territory — satellite images appeared

Recently, Ukraine struck Russian territory for the first time with Western missiles from the HIMARS surface-to-air missile system. Only now did it become known about the consequences of this attack.

The other day, the United States of America allowed Ukraine to strike Russia with its weapons, albeit on territories near the Kharkiv region.

Defense forces have already attacked targets in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

A satellite image of the attack site was published online. It allegedly shows "burnt launchers and a damaged command post of the Russian S-300/400 air defence system after the Ukrainian strike last weekend."

This was one of the first strikes by Western missiles to install HIMARS surface-to-air missiles on Russian territory — after the administration of US President Joe Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to carry out such strikes to defend Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region.