Air defense forces shot down 20 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 26, the Russians launched 31 strike drones into Ukraine. Our air defense destroyed 20 drones, 11 enemy simulator drones were lost in the field.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the military notes, on the night of December 26, 2024 (from 7:00 p.m. on December 25), the enemy attacked with the 31st "Shahed" strike UAV and drones of other types from the directions of Orel, Millerovo — the Russian Federation.

As of 08:30, the shooting down of 20 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions was confirmed.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 11 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on December 25?

Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure on December 25, targeting energy facilities, causing significant damage and power outages in several regions.

An energy engineer who worked at one of the thermal power plants was killed as a result of an attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the latest data, 113 air targets were shot down:

55 cruise missiles Kh-101, Kh-55cm, "Caliber";

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

54 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types, another 52 did not reach their targets (lost in location).

The enemy attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zaporizhia regions. Unfortunately, there were casualties as a result of the Russian attack, the statement of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads. Share

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said the strikes had caused significant damage to infrastructure, including DTEK's thermal power plants. The attack was the thirteenth massive attempt to disrupt Ukraine's energy system this year.