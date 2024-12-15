Air defense forces shot down 56 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Russian occupiers launched 108 drones over Ukraine on the night of December 15. Ukrainian defenders shot down 56 enemy UAVs.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians launched strike drones from four regions in Russia — Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo. Also at night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile.

As of 8:30 a.m., 56 Shaheds and other types of drones were destroyed. Air defense was operating in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Due to active countermeasures, another 49 drones did not reach their targets (lost their location), and three more returned to Russia.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the fall of downed drones damaged infrastructure, apartment buildings and private houses, cars, and property of citizens in several regions of Ukraine.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

The head of the Mykolaiv OVA, Vitaliy Kim, reported the explosion at 7:06 a.m. He also reported that rescue services had arrived at the scene.

Later, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, clarified that the enemy attacked the city with UAVs.

In the morning, the Russian aggressor attacked the city with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. There is damage to the infrastructure facility. Two workers were injured. Share

As reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Air Defense Department, Serhiy Lysak, late on the evening of December 14 and this morning, air defense forces were operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Fighters of the Air Command "East" destroyed three Russian "Shaheeds" over the region.

The Russian attack caused damage to the private sector in the Dnipro district. Two houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged.