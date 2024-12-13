Air defense destroyed 81 missiles and 80 attack drones during massive Russian attack

On December 12-13, the aggressor country Russia carried out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine's energy sector. The air defense forces have already announced the results of their work.

What is known about Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine?

What is important to understand is that the Russian army launched a new large-scale attack at 2:00 PM on December 12 — in total, it lasted until 10:00 AM on December 13.

The enemy once again resorted to a combined air attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected 287 enemy air attack vehicles during this period — 94 missiles and 193 UAVs, namely:

4 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K fighters, launch area — Tambov region;

2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, launch area — Bryansk region, TOT of Crimea;

1 KN-23 ballistic missile, launch area — Bryansk region;

55 Kh-101, Kh-55SM cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd Region;

24 Caliber cruise missiles, launch area: Black Sea;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles, launch area — Voronezh, Rostov region;

1 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missile, launch area: airspace over the Luhansk Oblast TOT;

193 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions — Russian Federation.

Air defense destroyed most of the enemy targets

Anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling a new large-scale enemy attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, at least 11 missiles shot down an F-16.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

Through joint efforts, air defense forces managed to shoot down:

80 Kh-101/Kh-55SM/Caliber/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile;

80 Shahed attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of unknown type.

105 enemy drones did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces (lost in location), five returned to Russia, and another one returned to Belarus.

What is important to understand is that the Russian strike was mainly aimed at Ukraine's energy facilities.