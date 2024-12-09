Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 18 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 18 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 18 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of December 9, the Russian army launched two missiles and 37 drones against Ukraine. Air defense shot down all missiles and 18 UAVs.

  • On the night of December 9, the Russian army launched two missiles and 37 drones against Ukraine, which were successfully shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.
  • The shooting down of two missiles and 18 drones testifies to the successful work of the Ukrainian military and the readiness of the country to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity.
  • Air defense operated within several regions of Ukraine, causing certain material losses, but successfully protecting the territory from the aggressive actions of the Russian Federation.

According to the military, terrorists attacked Ukraine at night with two guided air missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and 37 Shahed drones and other types of drones that were launched from the regions of the Russian cities of Orel and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 8:00 a.m., units of anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 18 enemy UAVs in Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, Ternopil and Odesa regions.

18 drones were lost in location, one in the air. Combat work continues.

The Air Force noted that the infrastructure of several private enterprises was damaged in the Vinnytsia region due to the fall of fragments of downed drones.

Air Defense Forces worked within the Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions.

Ukraine urgently needs 20 additional air defense systems

Ukraine urgently needs at least 20 additional Hawks, NASAMS or IRIS-T systems. This will avoid a blackout due to Russian shelling.

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, Andrii Sybig, informed the head of the foreign affairs of NATO countries on the eve of the meeting, he will raise the issue of supporting Ukraine in the winter period.

We have already informed our partners about our urgent needs, and we are grateful to them for such a prompt response. And we are talking about the urgent delivery of at least 20 additional systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T. And this will help us avoid a blackout. And we understand that the Russians are trying to deprive us of the opportunity to produce energy, — said Andriy Sybiga.

The head of the Foreign Ministry recalled the involvement of Iran and the DPRK in direct aggression against Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that Europe has found itself in the new reality of Russian aggression and called on the allies to make decisive decisions, in particular to provide Ukraine with the necessary number and range of weapons, as well as to strengthen the deterrence package for Russia. He emphasized that NATO should increase the price of aggression for Moscow.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
