According to the Air Force command, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation released more than 50 drones over Ukraine, of which 32 were shot down by air defense units.

What is known about the results of repelling the night air attack by drones of the Russian invaders

It is noted that during the night, the enemy released 53 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and also drones of other types over Ukraine.

As of 07:00, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 32 enemy UAVs in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

16 drones were lost in location, 2 — left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus.

What is known about the results of repelling the nighttime drone attack of the occupiers on Kyiv

According to the information of the head of the KMVA, Serhii Popka, on the night of December 5-6, they again tried to attack Kyiv with drones. The alarm was declared twice in the capital and it lasted for a total of 4 hours.

Popko noted that enemy drones entered Kyiv in waves, in most cases single targets and from different directions. More than a dozen Russian UAVs that threatened the capital were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of the Defense Forces.

Popko also informed that according to preliminary data, a fall was recorded in the city, but without serious destruction or victims.