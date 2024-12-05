The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"

On the night of December 5, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region and launched more than 40 drones across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 30 enemy "shaheeds".
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of December 5, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.
As of 08:30, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions.
12 drones were lost in location, another one left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Nikopol region
Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, UAVs and artillery, as a result of which an agricultural enterprise, private residential buildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.
Agricultural firms, private houses, outbuildings, cars were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were affected.
There are no casualties.
