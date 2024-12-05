The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"
On the night of December 5, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region and launched more than 40 drones across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 30 enemy "shaheeds".

Points of attention

  • On the night of December 5, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and more than 40 drones.
  • Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 30 enemy "shaheeds" who attacked different regions of the country.
  • As a result of the Russian attack on Nikopol region, agricultural enterprises, private houses, cars and infrastructure were damaged, but there were no casualties.
  • The attack took place with the use of "Shahed" type UAVs and drones of other types.
  • The Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the attacks of the Russian Federation in a number of regions of the country, preventing serious damage.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of December 5, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

Ukraine was also attacked by 44 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of other types from the areas of the Orel and Kursk launch sites, the report says.

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

As of 08:30, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions.

12 drones were lost in location, another one left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Nikopol region

Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, UAVs and artillery, as a result of which an agricultural enterprise, private residential buildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

During the night, the enemy targeted Nikopol region several times. Hit with missiles, kamikaze drone and artillery. He attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk — urban and rural, Marganetsk communities.

Photo — t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Agricultural firms, private houses, outbuildings, cars were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were affected.

There are no casualties.

