The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"

On the night of December 5, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region and launched more than 40 drones across Ukraine. Air defense shot down 30 enemy "shaheeds".

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of December 5, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region.

Ukraine was also attacked by 44 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of other types from the areas of the Orel and Kursk launch sites, the report says. Share

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

As of 08:30, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 30 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Odesa regions.

12 drones were lost in location, another one left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Nikopol region

Russian occupiers attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with rockets, UAVs and artillery, as a result of which an agricultural enterprise, private residential buildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

During the night, the enemy targeted Nikopol region several times. Hit with missiles, kamikaze drone and artillery. He attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk — urban and rural, Marganetsk communities. Share

Photo — t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Agricultural firms, private houses, outbuildings, cars were damaged. The gas pipeline and power line were affected.

There are no casualties.