According to the Air Force command, during the night of December 7, the Russian occupiers fired a missile of an unknown type over the Sumy region and tried to attack a number of regions with the help of "Shahed" type UAVs and drones of other types.

What is known about the results of air defense during the night of December 7

As of 08:30, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 7 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. 6 drones were lost in location, 1 left the controlled airspace in the direction of the Russian Federation, the Air Force said in a statement.

What is known about the consequences of the latest air attacks of the Russian army in Ukraine

On the morning of December 7, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast with a ballistic missile.

This ballistics is from Crimea. It still reaches us. By the way, the launch took place from the Perekop Isthmus. That's probably why they reached out to us, — noted the head of the city council, Artem Semenikhin.

According to the representatives of the Sumy Oblast, war criminals of the Russian army attacked an infrastructure object in the city.

It is indicated that the final consequences are still being established, but all the necessary services are already in place.

Meanwhile, Semenikhin denied being hit, claiming that there was no destruction or damage.