Air defense units shot down 7 drones of the Russian army during the night
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense units shot down 7 drones of the Russian army during the night

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the Air Force command, during the night of December 7, the Russian occupiers fired a missile of an unknown type over the Sumy region and tried to attack a number of regions with the help of "Shahed" type UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense units demonstrate their effectiveness by intercepting and downing 7 Russian drones during a nighttime attack.
  • The ongoing threat from the Russian army is evident through ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian regions, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.
  • Despite the attacks, Ukrainian forces showcase preparedness and resilience in safeguarding civilians and infrastructure, with minimal reported damage.
  • The interception of enemy UAVs in multiple regions of Ukraine underscores the widespread nature of the defensive operation conducted by the Air Force command.
  • The continuous vigilance and swift response of the Ukrainian military highlight their commitment to neutralizing threats and protecting the country from aggressors.

What is known about the results of air defense during the night of December 7

As of 08:30, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 7 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions. 6 drones were lost in location, 1 left the controlled airspace in the direction of the Russian Federation, the Air Force said in a statement.

What is known about the consequences of the latest air attacks of the Russian army in Ukraine

On the morning of December 7, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast with a ballistic missile.

This ballistics is from Crimea. It still reaches us. By the way, the launch took place from the Perekop Isthmus. That's probably why they reached out to us, — noted the head of the city council, Artem Semenikhin.

According to the representatives of the Sumy Oblast, war criminals of the Russian army attacked an infrastructure object in the city.

It is indicated that the final consequences are still being established, but all the necessary services are already in place.

Meanwhile, Semenikhin denied being hit, claiming that there was no destruction or damage.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense for Ukraine. What NATO members decided
NATO will transfer all the air defense systems it can
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistics and drones. Air defense forces shot down 30 "martyrs"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 32 drones of the Russian army overnight
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?