According to the Air Force command, during the night of December 7, the Russian occupiers fired a missile of an unknown type over the Sumy region and tried to attack a number of regions with the help of "Shahed" type UAVs and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense units demonstrate their effectiveness by intercepting and downing 7 Russian drones during a nighttime attack.
- The ongoing threat from the Russian army is evident through ballistic missile attacks on Ukrainian regions, with authorities closely monitoring the situation.
- Despite the attacks, Ukrainian forces showcase preparedness and resilience in safeguarding civilians and infrastructure, with minimal reported damage.
- The interception of enemy UAVs in multiple regions of Ukraine underscores the widespread nature of the defensive operation conducted by the Air Force command.
- The continuous vigilance and swift response of the Ukrainian military highlight their commitment to neutralizing threats and protecting the country from aggressors.
What is known about the results of air defense during the night of December 7
What is known about the consequences of the latest air attacks of the Russian army in Ukraine
On the morning of December 7, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast with a ballistic missile.
According to the representatives of the Sumy Oblast, war criminals of the Russian army attacked an infrastructure object in the city.
It is indicated that the final consequences are still being established, but all the necessary services are already in place.
Meanwhile, Semenikhin denied being hit, claiming that there was no destruction or damage.
More on the topic
