Air defense forces shot down 28 Russian "shaheeds" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 8, the Russian army released 74 drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to destroy 28 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the occupiers released "Shakhed" and other types of drones from five districts — Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 08:30, the air defense forces shot down 28 enemy drones. PPO worked in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, another 46 drones were lost in location.

Due to the fall of the downed "Shakhed" in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, houses and property of citizens were damaged, the victims are provided with assistance.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia — two children were among the dead

Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported this.

Among the dead are two children — the identification of people killed by the Russians during the attack on Zaporozhye continues.

The Russian army directed a FAB-250 aerial bomb from the UMPK to the Shevchenkiv district of Zaporizhzhia, where there are always many people.

Earlier it was reported that 26 people were injured, including three children. 12 people remain in hospitals, two of them are in serious condition. Doctors assess the children's condition as moderate.

Ten high-rise buildings were damaged, their windows were broken, their roofs were destroyed, as well as 17 one-story buildings and commercial objects — a service station was almost completely destroyed, and shopping points were damaged.