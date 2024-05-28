Ukraine shot down all drones during latest Russian attack

On the night of May 28, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with three Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed all targets.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian night attack on Ukraine

As noted, the Russians have traditionally launched drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region

On the night of May 28, 2024, the enemy attacked with three attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, the report said. Share

Enemy drones were shot down by Air Force units in the Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy regions.

Russia attacked the Mykolaiv region with missiles

On May 27, the enemy launched a rocket attack on civilian objects in the city of Snigurivka.

As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in a coffee shop, a car shop and a tire repair shop, which was promptly extinguished. The self-service car wash and six cars were damaged by the blast wave.

Three people died, six were injured, including three minors. Two of the wounded are in intensive care, the condition is stable, one of the wounded is in a satisfactory condition, three were treated on an outpatient basis.

Also, on May 28, the Russians shelled the water area of the Ochakiv community with artillery. There are no casualties.