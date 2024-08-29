Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 60 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 29, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and drones.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 29

As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, said, the Russians fired two missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod directions, the type of which is currently being determined.

In addition, Ukraine was attacked by 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio electronic warfare (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 60 Shahed-131/136 attack drones. Another 14 attack drones were lost on the territory of Ukraine. Share

Air defense operated within Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Fires broke out in Kyiv Oblast as a result of the Russian attack

As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv OVA, reported, the Russian army once again attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces worked in the region. There are missed targets.

According to his data, as of 9:00 a.m., residential and critical infrastructure objects were not hit.

There are no victims among the population. Debris falls are recorded outside the population centers in open areas of the terrain. In three districts of the region, falling debris caused grass fires, Kravchenko stated. Share

Also, according to the head of OVA, there is information about one damaged private house, its windows are broken.