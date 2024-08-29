Air defense forces shot down two missiles and 60 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On August 29, the Russian army launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces successfully operated during the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 29.
- Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down two Kh-59/69 missiles and 60 attack drones as part of an anti-aircraft battle.
- The attack of the Russian army took place on the territory of the Kyiv region, where the air defense forces were working. Debris during the fall caused fires in three districts of the region.
- As a result of the attack in Kyiv region, according to the head of the OVA, there are no victims among the population, with the exception of a damaged private house.
The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on August 29
As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, said, the Russians fired two missiles from the Kursk and Belgorod directions, the type of which is currently being determined.
In addition, Ukraine was attacked by 74 Shahed-131/136 attack drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk and Yeisk regions.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, radio electronic warfare (EW) and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.
Air defense operated within Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy and Donetsk regions.
Fires broke out in Kyiv Oblast as a result of the Russian attack
As Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv OVA, reported, the Russian army once again attacked the Kyiv region with attack drones. Air defense forces worked in the region. There are missed targets.
According to his data, as of 9:00 a.m., residential and critical infrastructure objects were not hit.
Also, according to the head of OVA, there is information about one damaged private house, its windows are broken.
