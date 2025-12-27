Air defense neutralized 474 drones and 30 missiles during new Russian attack

During the night of December 26-27, Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 40 missiles and 519 UAVs of various types.
Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded
This time, the Russian invaders used the following for the air attack:
519 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheeds");
10 ballistic/aeroballistic missiles Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 "Dagger" (launch areas — Ryazan, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation);
7 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (launch area — Rostov Region, Black Sea area);
21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas — airspace of the Vologda region — Russian Federation);
2 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 1:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 503 air targets:
474 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);
6 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles;
4 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles;
19 X-101 cruise missiles.
