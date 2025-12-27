Air defense neutralized 474 drones and 30 missiles during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine - how the air defense system responded
During the night of December 26-27, Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 40 missiles and 519 UAVs of various types.

Points of attention

  • A total of 503 air targets were shot down or suppressed by Ukrainian air defenses, showcasing the effectiveness of the defense response.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the importance of following safety measures in such volatile situations.

This time, the Russian invaders used the following for the air attack:

  • 519 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheeds");

  • 10 ballistic/aeroballistic missiles Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 "Dagger" (launch areas — Ryazan, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation);

  • 7 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (launch area — Rostov Region, Black Sea area);

  • 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas — airspace of the Vologda region — Russian Federation);

  • 2 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 1:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 503 air targets:

  • 474 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

  • 6 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles;

  • 4 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles;

  • 19 X-101 cruise missiles.

In addition, one of the missiles did not reach its targets, information about 15 (lost in location) UAVs is being clarified, several enemy UAVs are in the air. Follow safety measures!

