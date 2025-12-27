Air defense neutralized 474 drones and 30 missiles during new Russian attack

During the night of December 26-27, Russia launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike drones, air-, sea-, and ground-based missiles. In total, the enemy used 40 missiles and 519 UAVs of various types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine — how the air defense system responded

This time, the Russian invaders used the following for the air attack:

519 attack UAVs of the Shahed and Gerbera types (drones of other types) from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea (about 300 of them are "Shaheeds");

10 ballistic/aeroballistic missiles Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 "Dagger" (launch areas — Ryazan, Bryansk regions — Russian Federation);

7 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles (launch area — Rostov Region, Black Sea area);

21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch areas — airspace of the Vologda region — Russian Federation);

2 Kh-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 1:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 503 air targets:

474 enemy Shahed, Gerbera type UAVs (other types of UAVs);

6 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic/aeroballistic missiles;

4 Iskander-K/Caliber cruise missiles;

19 X-101 cruise missiles.