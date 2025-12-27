Russia's attack on Kyiv — a dead person was found under the rubble
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kyiv — a dead person was found under the rubble

Ihor Klymenko
The number of victims and injured in Kyiv and the region continues to grow
Читати українською

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko has officially confirmed that one victim of the Russian attack on the capital has been reported in Kyiv. Another death has also been reported in Bila Tserkva. The number of victims has increased to 28 people.

Points of attention

  • Igor Klymenko, Ukrainian Interior Minister, coordinating rescue efforts and evacuation in critical locations.
  • Stay updated on the situation with ongoing search for a person possibly buried under rubble in Dnipro district.

The number of victims and injured in Kyiv and the region continues to grow

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the enemy was again targeting civilian infrastructure facilities.

Thus, in the capital of Ukraine there are more than 10 damaged residential buildings in different areas of the city.

Currently, Igor Klymenko is quickly touring critical affected locations.

I am constantly in touch with the heads of departments and receive reports from each point where work is underway. Rescuers are quickly extinguishing fires and clearing debris. The police and the State Emergency Service evacuated 68 people from a geriatric boarding house in the Darnytskyi district.

Igor Klymenko

Igor Klymenko

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

He also officially confirmed that he had received information about a person possibly being buried under rubble in the Dnipro district of Kyiv — the search is ongoing.

As of now, one person has died and more than 20 people have been injured in the capital. About a dozen civilian objects have been damaged in the region. One person has died in Bila Tserkva, — said Klymenko.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — panic has begun in the EU
European leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia struck Ukraine with about 500 drones and 40 missiles
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He has nothing." Trump cynically devalued Zelensky's offer
Trump is in no hurry to consider Zelensky's proposals

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?