Russia's attack on Kyiv — a dead person was found under the rubble

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko has officially confirmed that one victim of the Russian attack on the capital has been reported in Kyiv. Another death has also been reported in Bila Tserkva. The number of victims has increased to 28 people.
Points of attention
- Igor Klymenko, Ukrainian Interior Minister, coordinating rescue efforts and evacuation in critical locations.
- Stay updated on the situation with ongoing search for a person possibly buried under rubble in Dnipro district.
The number of victims and injured in Kyiv and the region continues to grow
According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the enemy was again targeting civilian infrastructure facilities.
Thus, in the capital of Ukraine there are more than 10 damaged residential buildings in different areas of the city.
Currently, Igor Klymenko is quickly touring critical affected locations.
He also officially confirmed that he had received information about a person possibly being buried under rubble in the Dnipro district of Kyiv — the search is ongoing.
