Russia struck Ukraine with about 500 drones and 40 missiles

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the night and morning of December 27, Russian invaders are carrying out a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. According to the latest data, the enemy used almost 500 drones, a significant number of which are “Shaheeds”, as well as 40 missiles, including “Daggers”. The Russian air attack is still ongoing.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy urges the international community to escalate pressure on Russia, highlighting the necessity to speak the language of force with Putin.
- Restoration work has commenced on some energy facilities in Ukraine following the recent air assault, with repairs planned upon air raid alarms.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the main target for the enemy was once again the capital of Ukraine, namely its energy and civilian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian leader also officially confirmed that restoration work has already started at some energy facilities.
On others — personnel in shelters — he will begin repairs immediately after the air raid alarms go off.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, because Putin only understands the language of force.
