Russia struck Ukraine with about 500 drones and 40 missiles

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during the night and morning of December 27, Russian invaders are carrying out a new massive attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. According to the latest data, the enemy used almost 500 drones, a significant number of which are “Shaheeds”, as well as 40 missiles, including “Daggers”. The Russian air attack is still ongoing.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that the main target for the enemy was once again the capital of Ukraine, namely its energy and civilian infrastructure.

Unfortunately, there are hits and damage to ordinary residential buildings. Rescuers are searching for a person under the rubble of one of them. In some areas of the capital and the region, there is no electricity or heating. Firefighting is currently underway. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also officially confirmed that restoration work has already started at some energy facilities.

On others — personnel in shelters — he will begin repairs immediately after the air raid alarms go off.

And where is the Russian response to the proposals to end the war that have been made by the United States and the world? Russian representatives have long talks, but in reality they are spoken for by “daggers” and “shaheeds.” This is the true attitude of Putin and his entourage. They do not want to end the war and are trying to use every opportunity to inflict more pain on Ukraine and increase their pressure on others in the world. Share

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again called on the international community to increase pressure on Russia, because Putin only understands the language of force.