Russian army kills one person and injures 22 others in Kyiv and region

On December 27, Russian invaders killed a woman in the Kyiv region during a new attack on the region. The number of victims in the Ukrainian capital has risen to 22 people.
Points of attention
- The attack on the capital is ongoing, urging residents to stay vigilant and heed air alerts for their safety.
- The severity of the situation underscores the urgency for immediate action and international support to address the crisis in Kyiv and the region.
Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region — what are the consequences?
On the night of December 27, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the capital of Ukraine.
As a result, fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv at once.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that in the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV crash caused a fire in three cars at a service station — the fire was quickly extinguished.
In addition, it is indicated that a fire has engulfed a private two-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district — SES workers are trying to put out the fire.
At around 09:53, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that the number of victims in the capital had increased to 22 victims.
It is worth noting that the attack on the capital is ongoing — do not ignore the air alert.
