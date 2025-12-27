Russian army kills one person and injures 22 others in Kyiv and region

On December 27, Russian invaders killed a woman in the Kyiv region during a new attack on the region. The number of victims in the Ukrainian capital has risen to 22 people.

Russia's attack on Kyiv and the region — what are the consequences?

On the night of December 27, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on the capital of Ukraine.

As a result, fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv at once.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that in the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV crash caused a fire in three cars at a service station — the fire was quickly extinguished.

In the Obolonsky district, information was received about a fire in a three-story private residential building due to a UAV attack. The roof and second floor of the building were found to be on fire at the scene. Firefighting is ongoing.

In addition, it is indicated that a fire has engulfed a private two-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district — SES workers are trying to put out the fire.

There was also a call for a car fire in the Darnytsia district due to the fall of UAV debris onto the roadway. No fire was detected, damage to parked cars was recorded, and the victim was found.

At around 09:53, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that the number of victims in the capital had increased to 22 victims.

As a result of the enemy attack, the city is experiencing disruptions in heat and power supply. Thus, more than 2,600 residential buildings, 187 kindergartens, 138 schools, and 22 social institutions are currently without centralized heat supply. Energy and utility workers are working to restore energy and heat supply. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

It is worth noting that the attack on the capital is ongoing — do not ignore the air alert.