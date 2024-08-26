Air defense of Ukraine destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation near Kyiv on August 26

Due to the massive missile and drone attack of the Russian Federation on August 26 in Ukraine, the air alert signal in Kyiv lasted for 8.5 hours. Air defense forces destroyed almost 20 UAVs that were heading for the capital of Ukraine.

Almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation were headed for Kyiv

20 drones of the Russian army were destroyed near Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In total, almost 20 enemy drones heading for the capital were detected and destroyed. Combat work was conducted on the approaches to Kyiv. Share

Thus, during the night Ukrainian air defense destroyed up to a dozen enemy drones, approximately the same number was destroyed during the UAV attack during the day.

According to KMVA, the wreckage of one of the last drones fell on the Kyiv-Obukhiv road on the border of Holosiivsky district of the capital. As a result, the car caught fire, the driver was injured.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 was one of the largest

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 26. He noted that it was one of the greatest combined strikes.

As noted by Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway throughout the country.

And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. In most of our regions, from Kharkiv Oblast and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.