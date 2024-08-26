Air defense of Ukraine destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation near Kyiv on August 26
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense of Ukraine destroyed almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation near Kyiv on August 26

KMDA
drone
Читати українською

Due to the massive missile and drone attack of the Russian Federation on August 26 in Ukraine, the air alert signal in Kyiv lasted for 8.5 hours. Air defense forces destroyed almost 20 UAVs that were heading for the capital of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed almost 20 Russian drones near Kyiv during a massive missile and drone attack on August 26.
  • President Zelenskyi described the attack as one of the largest in aggressiveness, targeting critical civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, resulting in casualties and damage to electrical networks and infrastructure.
  • The extensive air alert signal in Kyiv lasted for 8.5 hours due to the Russian attack, and ongoing efforts are in place to eliminate the consequences of the assault, including restoration of damaged infrastructure.
  • The attack caused extensive damage and casualties across various regions of Ukraine, from Kharkiv Oblast and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions, with dozens of people injured and ongoing restoration work to bring back electricity.
  • The night and day defense efforts led to the destruction of a significant number of enemy drones approaching the capital, highlighting the response capability and vigilance of Ukrainian air defense forces in protecting the country's airspace.

Almost 20 drones of the Russian Federation were headed for Kyiv

20 drones of the Russian army were destroyed near Kyiv.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In total, almost 20 enemy drones heading for the capital were detected and destroyed. Combat work was conducted on the approaches to Kyiv.

Thus, during the night Ukrainian air defense destroyed up to a dozen enemy drones, approximately the same number was destroyed during the UAV attack during the day.

According to KMVA, the wreckage of one of the last drones fell on the Kyiv-Obukhiv road on the border of Holosiivsky district of the capital. As a result, the car caught fire, the driver was injured.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26 was one of the largest

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the large-scale attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 26. He noted that it was one of the greatest combined strikes.

As noted by Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is currently underway throughout the country.

And like most previous Russian strikes, this one is just as dastardly, targeting critical civilian infrastructure. In most of our regions, from Kharkiv Oblast and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that dozens of people were injured as a result of the attack. At the moment, everyone is getting the help they need.

A lot of damage in energy. But wherever there is a power outage, restoration work is already underway. Repair crews will work around the clock. We will return the electricity, the president said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Kyiv OVA
Two energy facilities were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of a massive attack by the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the Kyiv HPP. There is damage as a result of the shelling
The Russian army attacked the Kyiv HPP. There is damage as a result of the shelling

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?