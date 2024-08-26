The Russian army attacked the Kyiv HPP. There is damage as a result of the shelling
Source:  Forbes Ukraine

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26, the occupiers aimed missiles at the Kyiv hydroelectric plant.

  • During a massive attack by Russian troops on August 26, rockets were fired at the Kyiv HPP.
  • The station suffered damage as a result of shelling, but there is no threat of critical damage.
  • The Russians use information about the possible destruction of the Kyiv HPP for panic, but in reality it is almost impossible to destroy it with missiles.
  • The president and prime minister of Ukraine announced damage to the country's energy system after the Russian attack, but repair work is already underway.

The Russians hit the Kyiv HPP

As the top manager of the state energy company noted, the Kyiv HPP was hit and damaged as a result of the shelling.

There is no threat of a dam breach or critical damage to the station.

It is very difficult to destroy the Kyiv HPP, but if it happens, it can flood the basements in the districts of Kyiv adjacent to the Dnipro and for some time the drinking water will disappear, explained the general director of Ukrhydroenergo Ihor Syrota earlier.

Is there a threat of destruction of the Kyiv HPP

Director of the Center for Combating Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko noted that the situation at the Kyiv HPP does not pose a threat, although he did not specify information about possible destruction.

As for the Kyiv HPP dam, there are no threats. It is impossible to destroy it with rockets . It is not worth comparing with Kherson region - there was an undermining from within . The Russians are using this topic to incite panic, nothing more, Kovalenko wrote.

We will remind you that Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, there is a lot of damage in the energy sector, but repair work is already underway.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.

It is also known that emergency blackouts have been introduced throughout Ukraine .

