The Russian army attacked the Kyiv HPP. There is damage as a result of the shelling

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine on August 26, the occupiers aimed missiles at the Kyiv hydroelectric plant.
The Russians hit the Kyiv HPP
As the top manager of the state energy company noted, the Kyiv HPP was hit and damaged as a result of the shelling.
There is no threat of a dam breach or critical damage to the station.
Is there a threat of destruction of the Kyiv HPP
Director of the Center for Combating Disinformation Andriy Kovalenko noted that the situation at the Kyiv HPP does not pose a threat, although he did not specify information about possible destruction.
We will remind you that Russia massively attacked Ukraine on August 26. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine, there is a lot of damage in the energy sector, but repair work is already underway.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 regions of Ukraine were affected as a result of the air attack of the Russian Federation on August 26.
It is also known that emergency blackouts have been introduced throughout Ukraine .
