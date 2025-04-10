Air defense shot down 85 martyrs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air defense shot down 85 martyrs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
On the night of April 10, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 145 drones. Air defenses shot down most of them.

Points of attention

  • 85 Shahed attack UAVs were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses during the Russian night attack on Ukraine.
  • Russian forces launched 145 drones, but most of them were targeted and destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft equipment.
  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups participated in the defense against the air attack.

How the air defense worked on the night of April 10

On the night of April 10, the enemy attacked with 145 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The occupiers launched drones from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Chauda (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

As of 9:00 AM, 85 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

In addition, 49 enemy drone simulators were lost in location.

