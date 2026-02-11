Air defense shot down Russian Kinzhal missiles in Lviv region

Russian Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles launched on the afternoon of February 11 from MiG-31K aircraft towards Lviv did not reach their targets.
Russia attacked Lviv with Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles: they were shot down by air defense
Today, at around 2:40 p.m., the enemy launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft that took off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation.
A set of countermeasures was implemented, and the enemy missiles did not reach their targets.
Previously, the Air Force reported a high-speed target heading for Lviv.
The Lviv OVA reported that there were no casualties or injuries during today's enemy attack on the Lviv region.
Debris from enemy targets was discovered in the Zolochiv and Lviv districts.
