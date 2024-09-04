Russian attack on Lviv. Poland promised to help in the reconstruction of the historical center of the city

Poland is ready to participate in the reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged by Russia's missile attack on Lviv on September 4. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this on the X network.
Points of attention
- Russia conducted a missile attack on Lviv resulting in over 70 damaged buildings and seven casualties, prompting Poland to offer assistance in the reconstruction of the historical city center.
- The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has pledged support for Lviv's rebuilding efforts, emphasizing the importance of aiding the city in recovering from the devastating attack.
- In response to the Russian aggression, Poland and its allies have heightened security measures, raising warplanes amidst concerns over Russia's activities in western Ukraine.
- The attack on Lviv has been condemned as a war crime, with rescue operations completed and attention now focused on the restoration of damaged architectural landmarks, such as the villa of Josefa Franz from 1893.
- The solidarity and assistance provided by Poland in the aftermath of the attack underscore the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis, highlighting the resilience and unity of nations in the face of adversity.
Tusk promised help in rebuilding Lviv buildings destroyed by Russian missiles
The Polish Prime Minister called for help to Lviv.
Lwów potrzebuje pomocy! Celem ataku Rosjan było centrum miasta. Uszkodzono wiele zabytkowych kamienic. Polska jest gotowa pomóc w ich odbudowie.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 4, 2024
Russia attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets: what is known
On the morning of September 4, the Russian army attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets.
More than 70 buildings in the historic part of the city were damaged. Seven people died, including two children. 64 people were injured.
Law enforcement officers qualified the shelling as a war crime.
Rescue operations in Lviv have been completed: 12 people were rescued from the rubble of buildings.
Poland raised warplanes during the shelling of Lviv by Russia
Polish and allied warplanes have been raised in Polish airspace due to concerns about the activity of Russia's long-range aircraft, which is striking targets, particularly in western Ukraine.
This was announced on September 4 by the operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland.
All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, the operational command "continually monitors the situation", the message emphasizes.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-