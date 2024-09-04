Russian attack on Lviv. Poland promised to help in the reconstruction of the historical center of the city

Poland is ready to participate in the reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged by Russia's missile attack on Lviv on September 4. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this on the X network.

Tusk promised help in rebuilding Lviv buildings destroyed by Russian missiles

The Polish Prime Minister called for help to Lviv.

Lviv needs help! The center of the city became the target of the Russian attack. Many historic apartment buildings were damaged. Poland is ready to help in their reconstruction Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

Lwów potrzebuje pomocy! Celem ataku Rosjan było centrum miasta. Uszkodzono wiele zabytkowych kamienic. Polska jest gotowa pomóc w ich odbudowie. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) September 4, 2024

Russia attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets: what is known

On the morning of September 4, the Russian army attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets.

More than 70 buildings in the historic part of the city were damaged. Seven people died, including two children. 64 people were injured.

Lviv after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers qualified the shelling as a war crime.

Rescue operations in Lviv have been completed: 12 people were rescued from the rubble of buildings.

Lviv after the Russian attack

As a result of the Russian night rocket attack on Lviv, at least seven architectural monuments of local importance were damaged, in particular, the villa of Josefa Franz from 1893, where the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation is located. Share

Poland raised warplanes during the shelling of Lviv by Russia

Polish and allied warplanes have been raised in Polish airspace due to concerns about the activity of Russia's long-range aircraft, which is striking targets, particularly in western Ukraine.

This was announced on September 4 by the operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

According to him, in connection with this, "increased noise level" may be observed in the southeast of the country. Share

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, the operational command "continually monitors the situation", the message emphasizes.