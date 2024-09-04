Russian attack on Lviv. Poland promised to help in the reconstruction of the historical center of the city
Russian attack on Lviv. Poland promised to help in the reconstruction of the historical center of the city

Donald Tusk
Lviv
Poland is ready to participate in the reconstruction of the infrastructure damaged by Russia's missile attack on Lviv on September 4. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this on the X network.
 

Points of attention

  • Russia conducted a missile attack on Lviv resulting in over 70 damaged buildings and seven casualties, prompting Poland to offer assistance in the reconstruction of the historical city center.
  • The Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, has pledged support for Lviv's rebuilding efforts, emphasizing the importance of aiding the city in recovering from the devastating attack.
  • In response to the Russian aggression, Poland and its allies have heightened security measures, raising warplanes amidst concerns over Russia's activities in western Ukraine.
  • The attack on Lviv has been condemned as a war crime, with rescue operations completed and attention now focused on the restoration of damaged architectural landmarks, such as the villa of Josefa Franz from 1893.
  • The solidarity and assistance provided by Poland in the aftermath of the attack underscore the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis, highlighting the resilience and unity of nations in the face of adversity.

Tusk promised help in rebuilding Lviv buildings destroyed by Russian missiles

The Polish Prime Minister called for help to Lviv.

Lviv needs help! The center of the city became the target of the Russian attack. Many historic apartment buildings were damaged. Poland is ready to help in their reconstruction

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

Russia attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets: what is known

On the morning of September 4, the Russian army attacked Lviv with mortars and rockets.

More than 70 buildings in the historic part of the city were damaged. Seven people died, including two children. 64 people were injured.

Lviv after the Russian attack

Law enforcement officers qualified the shelling as a war crime.

Rescue operations in Lviv have been completed: 12 people were rescued from the rubble of buildings.

Lviv after the Russian attack

As a result of the Russian night rocket attack on Lviv, at least seven architectural monuments of local importance were damaged, in particular, the villa of Josefa Franz from 1893, where the Center for Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation is located.

Poland raised warplanes during the shelling of Lviv by Russia

Polish and allied warplanes have been raised in Polish airspace due to concerns about the activity of Russia's long-range aircraft, which is striking targets, particularly in western Ukraine.

This was announced on September 4 by the operational command of the Armed Forces of Poland.

According to him, in connection with this, "increased noise level" may be observed in the southeast of the country.

All the necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, the operational command "continually monitors the situation", the message emphasizes.

