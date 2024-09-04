Russia killed a mother and three children with a rocket attack in Lviv

As a result of a Russian missile attack on Lviv on September 4, 4 members of one family were killed - a mother and three daughters. Only the father will remain alive.

During the attack on Lviv, the Russians killed the children and their mother

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovy, made public a photo of one family and told that as a result of today's attack, only the man in the photo remained alive from the whole family.

Yevgenia's wife and their three daughters — Yaryna, Darina and Emilia — died in their own home. Share

He published a photo of the family and pointed out that 21-year-old Yaryna Bazilevich, who worked in the office of "Lviv - Youth Capital of Europe 2025", is standing behind it.

In the center of Europe, Russia is exterminating entire families of Ukrainians. The Russians are killing our children, our future. I don't know what words to support Yaroslav's father. Today we are all with you. Sincere condolences and bright memory, - concluded Sadovy. Share

The Ukrainian Catholic University reported that the man is in critical condition.

18-year-old Daria Bazylevych was a student at UKU.

Journalist Andrii Tsaplienko published footage of the moment when a man is given medical assistance, and the body of his daughter is taken out of the ruins.

Russia attacked Lviv on September 4

On September 4, a series of explosions rang out in Lviv during an air raid warning. Damaged residential buildings. It is known about 38 injured people. Seven people died, three of them children.

Before that, the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovy, reported that a woman and a man had died. According to him, the deceased was 50 years old and worked as a nurse-midwife at the 5th polyclinic of the city of Lviv. Information about the dead man is being clarified.

It is clarified that psychologists of the Lviv Oblast State Emergency Service are working on the spot, and they have provided assistance to 82 victims (among them 11 children).

More than 140 rescuers and 33 units of special equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the events.