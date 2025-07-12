Russian attack on Lviv — number of casualties increases
Russian attack on Lviv — number of casualties increases

Maksym Kozytskyi / Lviv OVA
Lviv
In Lviv, the number of civilians injured as a result of the Russian Federation's nighttime combined strike has increased to 12.

Points of attention

  • Twelve civilians were injured in Lviv as a result of a nighttime combined strike by the Russian Federation.
  • Among the injured were two children who received treatment at the scene, and three people were hospitalized.
  • A total of 51 houses, 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities were damaged in the attack.

12 people injured in Lviv due to Russian attack

This was announced by the head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi.

Ten people were injured in the enemy attack. Seven people, including two children, were treated on the spot. Three people were hospitalized.

Later, Kozytskyi clarified that the number of victims had increased to 12.

Nine people were treated at the scene by medics, and three were hospitalized.

He added that six families whose homes are no longer habitable have been temporarily housed in hotels.

Kozytskyi stated that a total of 51 houses (528 apartments), 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities were damaged.

Elements of the facade and windows of the academic buildings of Lviv Polytechnic University were also damaged.

Lviv after the Russian attack

An emergency response headquarters is operating.

What is known about the situation in Lviv?

