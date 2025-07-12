Russian attack on Lviv — number of casualties increases

In Lviv, the number of civilians injured as a result of the Russian Federation's nighttime combined strike has increased to 12.
12 people injured in Lviv due to Russian attack
This was announced by the head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytskyi.
Ten people were injured in the enemy attack. Seven people, including two children, were treated on the spot. Three people were hospitalized.
Later, Kozytskyi clarified that the number of victims had increased to 12.
Nine people were treated at the scene by medics, and three were hospitalized.
He added that six families whose homes are no longer habitable have been temporarily housed in hotels.
Kozytskyi stated that a total of 51 houses (528 apartments), 19 cars, 21 business premises, and 2 industrial facilities were damaged.
An emergency response headquarters is operating.
