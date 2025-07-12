6 people in Lviv injured in Russian attack

The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, officially confirmed that six city residents sought medical attention after the Russian night attack on July 12. In particular, one child was hit by the enemy.

What is known about the situation in Lviv?

The number of people who sought medical attention after the night attack in Lviv has increased to six. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Five, including a child, were treated on the spot. One man was hospitalized. Maksym Kozytskyi Head of Lviv OAV

City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi shared some details.

According to him, the greatest number of damages was recorded in the Zaliznychny and Halytskyi districts.

Sadovy also specified that 46 houses were damaged, with over 500 windows broken.

15 apartments are uninhabitable — 28 residents were offered temporary free accommodation in a hotel. 20 cars were also damaged. 3 buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic, city courts and more than 20 small and medium-sized business premises were also damaged, — said the city mayor. Share

What is important to understand is that during the night of July 11-12, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 623 airstrikes.