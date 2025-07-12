6 people in Lviv injured in Russian attack
6 people in Lviv injured in Russian attack

Andriy Sadovy
What is known about the situation in Lviv?
The head of the Lviv OVA, Maksym Kozytsky, officially confirmed that six city residents sought medical attention after the Russian night attack on July 12. In particular, one child was hit by the enemy.

Points of attention

  • During the night attack, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 344 enemy targets and suppressed 258 drone simulators, showing successful coordination and defense.
  • The situation in Lviv highlights the ongoing conflict with Russian invaders and the resilience of the Ukrainian defense forces in protecting the city and its residents.

What is known about the situation in Lviv?

The number of people who sought medical attention after the night attack in Lviv has increased to six. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Five, including a child, were treated on the spot. One man was hospitalized.

Maksym Kozytskyi

Maksym Kozytskyi

Head of Lviv OAV

City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi shared some details.

According to him, the greatest number of damages was recorded in the Zaliznychny and Halytskyi districts.

Sadovy also specified that 46 houses were damaged, with over 500 windows broken.

15 apartments are uninhabitable — 28 residents were offered temporary free accommodation in a hotel. 20 cars were also damaged. 3 buildings of the Lviv Polytechnic, city courts and more than 20 small and medium-sized business premises were also damaged, — said the city mayor.

What is important to understand is that during the night of July 11-12, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 623 airstrikes.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 344 enemy targets were destroyed. Another 258 drone simulators were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

