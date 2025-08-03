Air Force Day of the AFU. Zelensky addressed the defenders of the sky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Force Day of the AFU. Zelensky addressed the defenders of the sky

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy addressed the defenders of the sky
Читати українською

On August 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, every citizen expresses gratitude to the heroes who daily protect the sky and save thousands of lives.

Points of attention

  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently repelled Russian attacks, neutralizing 61 enemy targets, including a ballistic missile.
  • Eternal honor and memory were paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of Ukraine; Glory to the Ukrainian Air Force!

Zelenskyy addressed the defenders of the sky

Today is the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day of our gratitude to each and every one who repels Russian attacks, destroys enemy planes, missiles and drones. Strikes the front from the air. To everyone who fights against Russian terror every day and night.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all pilots, engineers, technicians, anti-aircraft gunners, everyone who trains, and everyone who helps — Ukrainian heroes who show results in the defense of Ukraine.

Eternal honor and memory to all our soldiers who did not return from missions and died defending their lives. Glory to our Air Force! Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded.

By the way, on the night of August 2-3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine again repelled Russian attacks on peaceful cities and villages.

In total, 61 enemy targets were successfully neutralized, including a ballistic missile.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Senate proposes to provide Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars
US senators' new plan for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Germany will transfer 2 Patriot systems to Ukraine at once
Germany announced the provision of Patriot to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — how its air defenses worked
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?