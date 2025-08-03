Air Force Day of the AFU. Zelensky addressed the defenders of the sky

On August 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, every citizen expresses gratitude to the heroes who daily protect the sky and save thousands of lives.

Zelenskyy addressed the defenders of the sky

Today is the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A day of our gratitude to each and every one who repels Russian attacks, destroys enemy planes, missiles and drones. Strikes the front from the air. To everyone who fights against Russian terror every day and night. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all pilots, engineers, technicians, anti-aircraft gunners, everyone who trains, and everyone who helps — Ukrainian heroes who show results in the defense of Ukraine.

Eternal honor and memory to all our soldiers who did not return from missions and died defending their lives. Glory to our Air Force! Glory to Ukraine! — Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded. Share

By the way, on the night of August 2-3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine again repelled Russian attacks on peaceful cities and villages.