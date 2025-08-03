Air Force Day of the AFU. Zelensky addressed the defenders of the sky

On August 3, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, every citizen expresses gratitude to the heroes who daily protect the sky and save thousands of lives.
Points of attention
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recently repelled Russian attacks, neutralizing 61 enemy targets, including a ballistic missile.
- Eternal honor and memory were paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of Ukraine; Glory to the Ukrainian Air Force!
Zelenskyy addressed the defenders of the sky
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to all pilots, engineers, technicians, anti-aircraft gunners, everyone who trains, and everyone who helps — Ukrainian heroes who show results in the defense of Ukraine.
By the way, on the night of August 2-3, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine again repelled Russian attacks on peaceful cities and villages.
In total, 61 enemy targets were successfully neutralized, including a ballistic missile.
