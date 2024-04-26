Air Force speaker names reasons for two-day lull in Russia's non-use of Shahed drones against Ukraine
Air Force speaker names reasons for two-day lull in Russia's non-use of Shahed drones against Ukraine

Ilya Yevlash
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Air Force spokesman, major Ilya Yevlash, said that the Russian occupiers had taken a break in the kamikaze drone attacks. Still, there could be several explanations for this.

What is the reason for the break in drone attacks

For the last two nights, the Russians have not bombarded Ukraine from the air with kamikaze drones, Ilya Yevlash, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said.

Instead, they focused on using cruise missiles and guided aerial bombs.

Perhaps the Russians are preparing a large-scale attack using other types of weapons.

Ilya Yevlash

Ilya Yevlash

Air Force spokesman

The reasons for this change in tactics are still unknown, but Yevlash suggests several options:

  • The invaders are trying to calculate our defences and plan the next steps.

  • There is a version that the Russians have run out of kamikaze drones, and they need time to replenish their supplies.

It is worth noting that despite the lull in drone attacks, the enemy has not stopped shelling with other types of weapons.

The enemy continues shelling with other types of weapons

Many air alerts were announced yesterday when a MiG fighter jet took off several times in Russia.

Although such boards, according to Yevlash, can also carry out patrolling or redeployment, and not just bomb Ukraine, their appearance in the sky is still a cause for concern.

Earlier, Yevlash did not rule out that the Russians may try to carry out a mass attack with missiles and drones on the eve of the arrival of the first military aid from the United States in the last six months in Ukraine.

Therefore, you should not relax, you should be ready for any scenarios.

Over the past month, Russia has launched continuous airstrikes in an attempt to wear out Ukraine's air defence systems.

In these conditions, the new military aid package from the USA and other countries becomes a natural "breath of air" for Ukraine.

Defence forces need not only powerful long-range air defence systems, such as the Patriot, but also mobile complexes of medium and short range.

Such systems will help to effectively counter enemy drones, cruise missiles and other aerial threats.

