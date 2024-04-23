Air Force speaker says Russia changed its tactics during April 23 attack on Ukraine

Russian troops slightly changed their tactics during the attack on the night of April 23. They tried to send one or two "Shaheds" in different directions with different timing.

How Russia changed tactics during the April 23 attack

The Air Force spokesman, Ilya Yevlash, said on the national telethon air that Russia will try to intensify the shelling by various methods until Ukraine receives help from the United States.

The Russians tried to send one or two "shaheds" in different directions with different frequencies to make the struggle with them as uncomfortable as possible. Ilya Yevlash Air Force spokesman

According to Yevlash, during today's attack, the Russian occupiers tried to spy on the use of Ukrainian mobile fire groups.

The Air Force spokesman also noted that the Russians produce and use anti-aircraft missiles and missiles quite intensively.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on April 23

On the night of April 23, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with attack drones and two ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 15 out of 16 enemy drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv and Cherkasy regions. Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles failed to shoot down.

In the Mykolaiv region, the wreckage of the drone damaged the trade infrastructure. There was an occupation of the trade pavilion, which was promptly liquidated.

Air defence forces destroyed all drones in the Kyiv region. No casualties or damage were recorded in Kyiv.

In Odesa, nine people, including four children, were injured due to enemy shelling. Residential buildings were damaged, and there was a fire.