Azerbaijan perceives the shelling of its embassy and consulate in Kyiv by Russia as an unfriendly step. This has already happened three times.
Points of attention
- Azerbaijan accuses Russia of intentionally targeting its embassy and consulate in Kyiv, viewing it as an unfriendly act.
- President Ilham Aliyev denounces the repeated attacks on Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Ukraine as deliberate actions by the Russian Federation.
Russia attacked our embassy in Kyiv three times — Aliyev
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this on February 14 at the Munich Security Conference during a panel discussion on the topic "Policy of Open Corridors? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation," the Azerbaijani portal Report reports.
In response to these attacks, Baku issued an official statement, summoned the ambassador, and handed over a diplomatic note.
After the Russian Federation began attacking fuel warehouses of the Azerbaijani state company Socar located in Ukraine, information appeared in the Azerbaijani media that official Baku may "respond" to Moscow by providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Soviet weapons.
