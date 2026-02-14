Aliyev accused Russia of deliberate attacks on the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine
Aliyev accused Russia of deliberate attacks on the Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine

Aliyev
Source:  online.ua

Azerbaijan perceives the shelling of its embassy and consulate in Kyiv by Russia as an unfriendly step. This has already happened three times.

Points of attention

  • Azerbaijan accuses Russia of intentionally targeting its embassy and consulate in Kyiv, viewing it as an unfriendly act.
  • President Ilham Aliyev denounces the repeated attacks on Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in Ukraine as deliberate actions by the Russian Federation.

Russia attacked our embassy in Kyiv three times — Aliyev

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this on February 14 at the Munich Security Conference during a panel discussion on the topic "Policy of Open Corridors? Deepening Trans-Caspian Cooperation," the Azerbaijani portal Report reports.

Our embassy in Ukraine was hit three times. After the first one, we thought it might have been an accident. Then we gave the Russian side the coordinates of our diplomatic missions — the consular department, the cultural center, the embassy. Despite this, there were two more hits. This is a targeted attack on the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan

In response to these attacks, Baku issued an official statement, summoned the ambassador, and handed over a diplomatic note.

We have taken steps exclusively in a diplomatic format. We cannot take additional actions.

After the Russian Federation began attacking fuel warehouses of the Azerbaijani state company Socar located in Ukraine, information appeared in the Azerbaijani media that official Baku may "respond" to Moscow by providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Soviet weapons.

