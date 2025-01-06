Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for the disaster

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that responsibility for the downing of the plane lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. He called for the punishment of those responsible.

Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash

I can say with certainty that the blame for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster (the plane crash in Aktau — ed.) lies with the representatives of the Russian Federation. We demand justice, punishment of the guilty, transparency and humanity. Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.

"I believe that in the near future we will receive preliminary results, and the full picture of this tragedy will become clear. This will be an important step in the investigation of the disaster and bringing those responsible to justice," Aliyev emphasized.

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people.

Azerbaijani authorities have named the preliminary cause of the plane crash

Azerbaijan Airlines and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev have called "external influence" the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

According to the injured passengers and flight attendants, they heard the sounds of explosions as the plane flew over Grozny.

In addition, it is indicated that traces of holes were found on the wing, and inside the fuselage - damage from various cutting objects.

Ilham Aliyev himself emphasized that the damage affected the aircraft's controllability. It is also important to understand that the tail section of the aircraft was severely damaged as a result of shelling from the ground.