Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that responsibility for the downing of the plane lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. He called for the punishment of those responsible.
- The President of Azerbaijan demands that those responsible for the plane crash in Kazakhstan be punished, blaming representatives of the Russian Federation.
- The investigation shows preliminary causes of the crash, indicating a possible external influence and damage to the aircraft due to shelling.
- 38 people died as a result of the crash of an Embraer aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines airline near the city of Aktau.
- Ilham Aliyev expressed hope for the swift decoding of the black boxes and bringing those responsible to justice.
- The terrible sounds of explosions, traces of holes in the wing, and damage from various cutting objects indicate suspicious circumstances of the plane crash.
The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.
On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people.
Azerbaijani authorities have named the preliminary cause of the plane crash
Azerbaijan Airlines and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev have called "external influence" the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan.
According to the injured passengers and flight attendants, they heard the sounds of explosions as the plane flew over Grozny.
In addition, it is indicated that traces of holes were found on the wing, and inside the fuselage - damage from various cutting objects.
Ilham Aliyev himself emphasized that the damage affected the aircraft's controllability. It is also important to understand that the tail section of the aircraft was severely damaged as a result of shelling from the ground.
