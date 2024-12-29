Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the second time in the past 24 hours, ostensibly to discuss the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

What is known about the new talks between Putin and Aliyev?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on another telephone conversation.

According to the latter, the Azerbaijani president and the Russian dictator spoke on the phone on December 29 to continue discussing issues related to the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash.

Ilham Aliyev's team drew attention to the fact that it was Putin who called the Azerbaijani leader, and not the other way around.

During the telephone conversation, the heads of state continued to discuss issues related to the crash of a passenger plane of the Azerbaijan Hava Yollary Closed Joint-Stock Company, the official statement said. Share

What is also important to understand is that Putin called Aliyev for the second time in the last 24 hours after the Azerbaijani leader accused Russia of the plane crash, as well as attempts to cover up the issue.

How Aliyev comments on the plane crash in Kazakhstan

According to the country's president, the Embraer 190 aircraft suffered external damage while still in Russia — it happened near the city of Grozny.

It is worth noting that it was the damage that affected the aircraft's controllability.

It is known that the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft was knocked out of control using electronic warfare equipment. This was the first stage of damage to the aircraft. Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan

Moreover, it is stated that the tail section of the aircraft was severely damaged as a result of shelling from the ground.