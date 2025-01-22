Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over plane crash
Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over plane crash

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over plane crash
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Ukrainian leader called for pressure on Russia in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.
  • There is evidence that Russia was involved in the disaster, so it must be forced to admit the truth.
  • Azerbaijan demands that the Russians responsible for the crash of the Azerbaijani plane be punished and that this event be investigated with maximum transparency.
  • Ukraine and Azerbaijan also discussed the development of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.

Russia must be forced to tell the truth and reveal the details of the crime

At a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, I once again expressed my condolences over the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash and the loss of life. The evidence found at the crash site speaks for itself, and we must increase pressure on Russia to force it to tell the truth.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations, in particular the prospects for increasing trade turnover between the countries and further cooperation in the energy sector.

Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash

"I can say with confidence that the blame for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster (the plane crash in Aktau — ed.) lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. We demand justice, punishment of the guilty, transparency and humanity," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.

"I believe that in the near future we will receive preliminary results, and the full picture of this tragedy will become clear. This will be an important step in the investigation of the disaster and bringing those responsible to justice," Aliyev emphasized.

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines company, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani Airlines plane, which crashed over Russian territory, was fired upon from the ground.

