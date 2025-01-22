Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over plane crash

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Ukrainian leader called for pressure on Russia in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Russia must be forced to tell the truth and reveal the details of the crime

At a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, I once again expressed my condolences over the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash and the loss of life. The evidence found at the crash site speaks for itself, and we must increase pressure on Russia to force it to tell the truth. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The parties also discussed the development of bilateral relations, in particular the prospects for increasing trade turnover between the countries and further cooperation in the energy sector.

Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash

"I can say with confidence that the blame for the deaths of Azerbaijani citizens in this disaster (the plane crash in Aktau — ed.) lies with representatives of the Russian Federation. We demand justice, punishment of the guilty, transparency and humanity," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Share

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.

"I believe that in the near future we will receive preliminary results, and the full picture of this tragedy will become clear. This will be an important step in the investigation of the disaster and bringing those responsible to justice," Aliyev emphasized. Share