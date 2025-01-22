Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over plane crash

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Ukrainian leader called for pressure on Russia in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Aliyev to increase pressure on Russia over the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.
- There is evidence that Russia was involved in the disaster, so it must be forced to admit the truth.
- Azerbaijan demands that the Russians responsible for the crash of the Azerbaijani plane be punished and that this event be investigated with maximum transparency.
- Ukraine and Azerbaijan also discussed the development of bilateral relations and prospects for cooperation in the energy sector.
Russia must be forced to tell the truth and reveal the details of the crime
Aliyev demands punishment of Russians responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash
The President of Azerbaijan noted that the decoding of the plane's black boxes is currently underway.
On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of the Azerbaijan Airlines company, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan. The accident killed 38 people. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani Airlines plane, which crashed over Russian territory, was fired upon from the ground.
