According to American intelligence, Russian air defenses may have mistakenly shot down an Azerbaijan Airlines plane due to incorrect target identification.

US intelligence has voiced its version of events

According to journalists, two anonymous American officials said that Russian air defense forces were likely unable to distinguish a passenger plane from a drone.

The key reasons are its irregular route and flight altitude.

A statement on this issue has already been made by US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

We have seen some initial indications that certainly point to the possibility that this plane was shot down by Russian air defense systems. John Kirby Spokesperson for the US National Security Council

It is worth noting that Kirby is currently refusing to disclose other details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Russia still refuses to comment on its involvement in this tragedy.

Azerbaijani authorities have named the preliminary cause of the plane crash

On December 27, Azerbaijan Airlines and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev named "external influence" as the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

According to their data, it was he who caused the damage to the aircraft.

Passengers and flight attendants said they heard the sounds of explosions during the flight over Grozny, which may indicate an armed attack on the plane.

It is worth noting that the plane's crew did everything possible to make an optimal landing and save the lives of most of the people on board.

Azerbaijan has hired international consultants to investigate the plane crash and has suspended flights to some Russian cities until the investigation is complete.

As journalists have learned, the country's authorities are currently expecting Russia to publicly admit its guilt for the crime it committed.