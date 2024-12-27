Plane crash in Kazakhstan. How Russia tried to cover up the crime

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga believes that the aggressor country Russia tried to hide the traces of the downing of an Azerbaijani plane at sea and called for a fair investigation into the plane crash.

Sibiga commented on the plane crash in Kazakhstan

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was terrible and expressed condolences to the country.

It is significant that the Russian media immediately began to lie about the causes of the crash, as well as the fact that Russia forced the damaged plane to fly over the sea. Most likely, this was an attempt to hide the ends in the water, to destroy evidence of its crime. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that the more photos and videos appear from the plane's cabin and after its crash, the more obvious it becomes that the plane was damaged by the Russian anti-aircraft system.

Andriy Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine calls for a fair and impartial investigation to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

"We must not let Russia lie, avoid responsibility, or shift the blame," the Foreign Minister noted. Share

Airplane crash in Kazakhstan — what is important to know

On December 25, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan.

There were 67 people on board, including five crew members. The accident killed 38 people. Initially, the version circulating on the Internet was that the accident occurred due to a collision with a bird and a steering error.

However, it later became known that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was flying over the territory of Chechnya, and Russian air defense forces were actively trying to shoot down Ukrainian drones over Grozny.

The Azerbaijani government has already concluded that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane over the territory of Chechnya was shot down by a Russian missile that was targeting drones over Grozny.

Subsequently, Azerbaijan Airlines decided to suspend flights from Baku to a number of Russian cities from December 28.