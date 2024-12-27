Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Azerbaijani authorities have named the preliminary cause of the crash

Azerbaijan Airlines and Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev have called "external influence" the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan releases preliminary cause of Kazakhstan plane crash

According to him, the injured passengers and flight attendants reported hearing the sounds of explosions as the plane flew over Grozny. There were also visible signs of holes on the wing of the plane, and damage from various cutting objects inside the fuselage.

The injured Russian citizens also reported hearing three explosions over Grozny. According to them, the explosions came from outside, and then something hit the plane. Share

Nabiyev noted that the preliminary conclusion of experts, based on the wreckage of the plane on the ground and witness statements, gives reason to believe that there was an "external influence." However, the investigation must establish what type of weapon was used.

If you look at the statements of Kazakh officials, they refer to the fact that the version about the explosion of an oxygen cylinder on board was put forward by the controller from Rostov. We believe that first of all it is necessary to verify the reliability of this information. This is information provided by an interested party, — the minister emphasized, adding that the sounds of explosions came from outside.

The minister also noted that both local and international experts concluded that the plane's crew showed heroism by making an optimal landing. As a result, most of the people on board were saved.

Azerbaijan, exercising its right, has also brought in international consultants. Two specialists from Embraer are already at the scene and are included in the investigation team. Specialists from Brazil will also arrive at the scene tomorrow.

Also, "Azerbaijan Airlines" on the social network X called the preliminary cause of the plane crash in Kazakhstan "physical and technical external influence"

“Azərbaycan Hava Yolları” aviaşirkətinin J2-8243 nömrəli Bakı-Qroznı reysini yerinə yetirən “Embraer 190” təyyarəsinin fiziki və texniki kənar müdaxilə nəticəsində qəzaya uğraması ilə bağlı aparılan araşdırmaların ilkin nəticələrini və uçuşların təhlükəsizliyində yarana biləcək… pic.twitter.com/gEsg0UZZQv — AZAL — Azerbaijan Airlines (@azalofficial) December 27, 2024

In this regard, taking into account the potential risks to the safety of pilots, the airline announced the suspension of flights to a number of Russian cities.

The suspension of flights will remain in effect until the final investigation is completed, the company added. Share

Sibiga commented on the plane crash in Kazakhstan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga believes that the aggressor country Russia tried to hide the traces of the downing of an Azerbaijani plane at sea and called for a fair investigation into the plane crash.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was terrible and expressed condolences to the country.