High-ranking officials from the USA are worried about the risks associated with the offensive operation of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna.

What risks worry the officials in Vashnigton against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

According to the journalists of the publication, Washington is increasingly worried about the further likely development of events against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna.

In particular, high-ranking officials from the United States warn that supply lines to the Ukrainian military may be stretched too far.

A destroyed tank of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

The journalists emphasize that Russia is currently trying to organize an effective response to the successful offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region, which has already forced the transfer of part of the troops from certain areas of the front in Ukraine.

But the number of troops that Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine is not significant." So far, Russia has not mobilized enough combat power to return the territories under the control of Ukrainian forces, one of the American officials emphasized. Share

According to the interlocutors of the publication, there is a risk that the supply lines of the Armed Forces may be overloaded, as Ukraine tries to support the troops fighting on the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as repel Russian attacks in the east.

This causes concern, - explains one of the interlocutors. Share

However, official representatives of Washington still do not fully understand the goals of Ukrainian forces on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Did the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna succeed in distracting the units of the Russian army in Donbas?

According to the journalists of The Economist, the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kurshchyna created a new front and refuted the narratives that the criminal war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine has reached a dead end.

Ukraine fears that the criminal army of the Russian Federation will transfer part of its forces from Donbas in response to the offensive in Kurshchyna.

According to one of the Ukrainian government officials in a comment to the journalists of the publication, the military activity of the Russian occupiers in the Donbass has indeed decreased, but this does not apply to the Pokrovsk district.

Using NASA satellite data, the journalists of the publication decided to independently find out whether the Russian occupiers have reduced military activity in Donbas.

To assess the effect of the Kursk Offensive, The Economist compared the frequency of fires in the Kursk region with the five regions of Ukraine that bore the brunt of the war: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kharkiv.

Our tracker has not yet detected clear signs of a weakening of attacks on Ukrainian positions. Our data indicate relatively stable activity on the front line in Kharkiv and Kherson, as well as increasing activity in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk. Also, Russia continues to advance in the east of Ukraine since August 6 and is approaching Pokrovsk, - the publication emphasizes. Share

At the same time, The Economist's satellite data on the Kursk region indicate an increase in activity: from an average of five fires per day in July to more than 150 since August 19.