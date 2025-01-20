"America's Golden Age". What President Trump Promises the US — Inaugural Speech

President Donald Trump called January 20, 2025, the day he took the oath of office, the day of liberation for the United States and promised to bring back “America’s golden age.” He made this statement in his inaugural address.

President-elect Donald Trump thanked all senior officials and US citizens after he was sworn in.

America's Golden Age begins today. From this day forward, our country will prosper. We will be the envy of all nations and countries. I will always put America first. Donald Trump President of the United States

During his first speech, Trump recalled the issue of migration and border protection, natural disasters, and the protection of US citizens.

"National unity is returning to America — a confidence and pride that was not there before," Trump added.

He also said he would sign a series of executive orders that would be a "common sense revolution," including declaring a state of emergency on the southern border of the United States, designating cartels as international terrorist organizations, and declaring a national energy emergency.

All illegal immigrants will be detained immediately, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal elements to the countries from which they came, the 47th US President said.

During his first speech, Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order to end government censorship and "restore free speech in America."

As of today, it is official US policy: there are only two genders — male and female.

Trump also added that he would be most proud of the fact that he would supposedly "become the man who ends all wars." He recalled that the day before the inauguration, a hostage release took place between Israel and Hamas militants. Trump did not mention Ukraine.

The 47th US leader announced during his first speech that he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America:

America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth—to the awe and admiration of the entire world. Soon we will change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

He also emphasized that the US is taking the Panama Canal back because Panama is violating many rules and China is interfering.

We will expand our territories, build new cities and conquer new horizons. We will conquer Mars, and our rockets will carry our flag there!

Zelensky congratulated Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as US President on the social network X.

I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges.



President Trump is always decisive, and the policy of peace through strength that he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a lasting and just peace, which is a priority.

This century is taking shape right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not for those who want us to fail. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy wished Trump success in his position.