Trump and Biden met at the White House before the inauguration of the 47th US president

US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House on January 20, where he was greeted by incumbent President Joe Biden.

First, Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived for the service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House.

Biden and First Lady Jill Biden then welcomed Trump and Melania Trump to the White House, where they are expected to have tea together.

After which, according to tradition, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

"Welcome home," said the current US president. Share

Traditionally, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. However, in 2021, the publication writes, Trump treated Biden with disdain and did not continue the tradition of inviting the president-elect to the White House.

What else is happening in Washington before Trump's inauguration

Trump's inauguration ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

At 5:52 p.m., Donald Trump and Joe Biden had already arrived in the same limousine at the Capitol.

Earlier, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"This is between us and Trump," Biden answered reporters' questions about the contents of the letter. Share

The first guests began to arrive at the Capitol, including Argentine President Javier Milley, Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, billionaire Jeff Bezos, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.