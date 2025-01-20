Trump and Biden met at the White House before the inauguration of the 47th US president

US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House on January 20, where he was greeted by incumbent President Joe Biden.
Points of attention
- President-elect Donald Trump met with incumbent President Joe Biden at the White House before the 47th US President's inauguration ceremony.
- Notable guests, including the President of Argentina, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos, attended the inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.
- Traditionally, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony, but in 2021, Trump broke this tradition.
- The inauguration ceremony was moved indoors due to severe frosts in the United States, limiting the attendance to about 800 people.
- Before the ceremony, Joe Biden left a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office, igniting curiosity among journalists and viewers.
Trump met with Biden before the inauguration
First, Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived for the service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden then welcomed Trump and Melania Trump to the White House, where they are expected to have tea together.
After which, according to tradition, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the US Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.
Traditionally, the outgoing president accompanies the president-elect to the U.S. Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. However, in 2021, the publication writes, Trump treated Biden with disdain and did not continue the tradition of inviting the president-elect to the White House.
What else is happening in Washington before Trump's inauguration
Trump's inauguration ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. Kyiv time.
At 5:52 p.m., Donald Trump and Joe Biden had already arrived in the same limousine at the Capitol.
Earlier, Joe Biden confirmed that he left a letter for Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
The first guests began to arrive at the Capitol, including Argentine President Javier Milley, Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, billionaire Jeff Bezos, and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
About 800 people are expected to attend Trump's inauguration in the Capitol Rotunda. The ceremony was moved indoors due to severe frosts in the United States.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-