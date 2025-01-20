Illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely stated on January 20 that Moscow was open to dialogue with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin's statement on willingness to dialogue with Trump regarding the Ukrainian conflict is deemed false and cynical.
- Trump plans to engage in a phone conversation with Putin shortly after his inauguration to discuss a resolution to the war in Ukraine.
- While Biden has refrained from direct interaction with Putin, Trump views engaging with the Russian president as crucial for resolving the conflict.
- Despite Trump's promise to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, there has been no progress towards ending the conflict so far.
- The Trump administration aims to kickstart work on a plan to resolve the conflict, with talks with Putin being seen as the initial step towards achieving peace in Ukraine.
Putin set to discuss “Ukrainian conflict” with Trump
He stated this during a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
According to Putin, the goal of negotiations with the new US administration should be "not a short truce, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all peoples living in this region."
At the same time, he cynically emphasized the equal basis of dialogue, and also stated that the main thing is to eliminate "the main cause of the conflict in Ukraine."
Trump plans to talk to Putin
US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "a few days" after his inauguration.
This is reported by CNN, citing sources.
According to the publication's interlocutors, one of the goals of such a conversation is to discuss a personal meeting in the coming months in Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
It is noted that the future White House national security team began working on organizing a call with Putin several weeks ago. However, the final date of the conversation is currently unknown.
During the campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours of his presidency. But now, ahead of his inauguration, there are no signs that the war is "on the verge of ending."
Instead, the future American leader and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan: it could be implemented in the first months of Trump's presidency, in particular thanks to his direct conversation with Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-