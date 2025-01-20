Putin cynically stated his openness to dialogue with Trump regarding the "Ukrainian conflict"

Illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin falsely stated on January 20 that Moscow was open to dialogue with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump regarding the war in Ukraine.

Putin set to discuss “Ukrainian conflict” with Trump

He stated this during a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

According to Putin, the goal of negotiations with the new US administration should be "not a short truce, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all peoples living in this region."

We certainly welcome this mood and the elected President of the United States of America upon taking office. I would like to emphasize that we have never refused dialogue and have always been ready to maintain equal relations of cooperation with any American administration.

At the same time, he cynically emphasized the equal basis of dialogue, and also stated that the main thing is to eliminate "the main cause of the conflict in Ukraine."

Trump plans to talk to Putin

US President-elect Donald Trump has instructed his aides to arrange a phone call with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "a few days" after his inauguration.

This is reported by CNN, citing sources.

According to the publication's interlocutors, one of the goals of such a conversation is to discuss a personal meeting in the coming months in Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

It is noted that the future White House national security team began working on organizing a call with Putin several weeks ago. However, the final date of the conversation is currently unknown.

Any talks between the two men would mark a sharp break with President Joe Biden's approach. He has not spoken directly to Putin for nearly three years, fearing that any conversation would be helpful in resolving the conflict. Trump sees things differently. His view, described by a person familiar with his thinking, is that direct engagement with Putin is exactly what is needed to find a solution to end the war, CNN emphasizes.

During the campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within 24 hours of his presidency. But now, ahead of his inauguration, there are no signs that the war is "on the verge of ending."