Trump plans to talk to Putin soon — what is the goal
Category
World
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  CNN

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to hold a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his inauguration, which is expected to take place in the coming days.

Points of attention

  • Trump intends to talk to Putin about a possible personal meeting to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • There are plans to quickly develop a plan for a peaceful resolution of the conflict, including personal negotiations.
  • Experts see that Trump is making important demands on Putin and demanding that Russian aggression be stopped.
  • According to analysts, Trump wants to be a peacemaker and avoid creating a new conflict like Afghanistan.
  • Ukraine has the opportunity to return territories within the 1991 borders due to the support of the American president in negotiations with Russia.

What Trump plans to discuss with Putin

According to the publication, the main purpose of the conversation will be to discuss a possible personal meeting between Trump and Putin in the coming months.

According to the TV channel's sources, the US president intends to use this meeting to try to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is noted that Trump's national security advisers began preparing for the phone call several weeks ago. However, the date of the conversation has not yet been finalized.

The publication recalled that during the election campaign, Trump promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine within one day of taking office. However, after his victory, his team revised these deadlines, and there are currently no concrete signs of an end to Russian aggression.

It is also reported that the Trump administration intends to quickly begin developing a peace settlement plan, which is planned to be implemented in the first months of his presidency, including through personal negotiations with Putin.

Trump is driving Putin into a corner

The plan of the new head of the White House was revealed by Taras Zagorodny, managing partner of the National Anti-Crisis Group.

In his opinion, the chances of Ukraine returning the territories within the 1991 borders are growing every day.

The point is that the Republican leader is driving Putin into a corner and de facto giving him six months to correct the situation.

According to the expert, Donald Trump wants to be a peacemaker, not create a new Afghanistan, as he says when criticizing Biden.

His position is — we stop at the demarcation line, we sit down at the negotiating table. But the Russians do not want to do this. It is clear to Trump that then we need to include plan "B" — we will "wet" you, — explained Taras Zagorodny.

More on the topic

What is known about Trump's intentions?

