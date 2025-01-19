Trump arrives in Washington ahead of inauguration — video

US President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Washington on the evening of January 18 ahead of his inauguration, which is scheduled for January 20.

Trump has already arrived in Washington

According to media reports, Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport, after which he headed to the Trump Sterling Golf Club.

There was a celebration with fireworks. Trump arrived in Washington with his wife Melania and son Barron, flying from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago residence.

On January 19, Trump is scheduled to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and speak at a rally at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The evening will conclude with a private dinner.

What is known about Trump's inauguration

On inauguration day, January 20, Trump will traditionally attend a prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church.

He will then head to the White House for a tea party with the incumbent president and first lady before they leave office. Trump will then head to the Capitol, but this time the inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors due to the cold temperatures.

The Capitol Rotunda, which seats 600 people, will reportedly be the venue for the ceremony, raising questions about seating for guests, as more than 250,000 people have received tickets for the inauguration.

The Congressional Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies noted that most invitees will not be able to attend in person.

After Trump's swearing-in and inaugural address, there will be a formal farewell to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The new president will proceed to sign his first executive orders on the Capitol grounds.

Inauguration Day events will conclude with a luncheon at Congress and a review of U.S. military forces. The ceremony is expected to remain indoors due to the risk of dangerously low temperatures on the day of the event.