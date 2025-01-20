Biden pardoned several officials in his administration ahead of Trump's inauguration

US President Joe Biden announced on the afternoon of January 20 an in absentia pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and the congressmen who investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protect them from possible prosecution by the new administration.

Biden pardoned several officials of his administration in advance

The granting of these pardons should not be mistaken for an admission that any of these individuals are involved in any wrongdoing, nor should it be misinterpreted as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said. Share

He stressed that the nation is grateful to these civil servants for their dedication to the country.

Biden's decision came after Donald Trump announced an "enemies list," which included those he believed had deceived him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

CNN notes that these preemptive pardons concern several outspoken critics of Trump, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Anthony Fauci served as director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, during Trump's first presidency. Share

Mark Milley served as chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and called Trump a "fascist."

Where and when to watch Trump's inauguration

Voice of America Ukrainian will broadcast the inauguration ceremony live on January 20 with Ukrainian translation. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Kyiv time on the website , YouTube , Facebook , and X .

During 3.5 hours of broadcast, you will see the entire process of transferring power in the United States and the swearing-in of the new president.

Joe Biden will hand over power to Donald Trump at the White House. The traditional presidential tea party will also take place.