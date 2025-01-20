Biden pardoned several officials in his administration ahead of Trump's inauguration
Category
Politics
Publication date

Biden pardoned several officials in his administration ahead of Trump's inauguration

Biden
Читати українською
Source:  AP

US President Joe Biden announced on the afternoon of January 20 an in absentia pardon for Dr. Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and the congressmen who investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protect them from possible prosecution by the new administration.

Points of attention

  • On the afternoon of January 20, Biden pardoned Dr. Fauci and General Milley in absentia in anticipation of possible prosecution by the new administration.
  • A pardon is not an admission of guilt for the recipients of the offenses, but merely a protection from possible prosecution.
  • Biden's decision was a response to Trump's announcement of an "enemies list," which included critics of the former president.
  • Joe Biden will hand over power to Donald Trump during the inauguration ceremony at the White House.
  • The broadcast of Trump's inauguration will be available to Ukrainians on various platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

Biden pardoned several officials of his administration in advance

The granting of these pardons should not be mistaken for an admission that any of these individuals are involved in any wrongdoing, nor should it be misinterpreted as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said.

He stressed that the nation is grateful to these civil servants for their dedication to the country.

Biden's decision came after Donald Trump announced an "enemies list," which included those he believed had deceived him politically or sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

CNN notes that these preemptive pardons concern several outspoken critics of Trump, including former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Anthony Fauci served as director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, during Trump's first presidency.

Mark Milley served as chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff and called Trump a "fascist."

Where and when to watch Trump's inauguration

Voice of America Ukrainian will broadcast the inauguration ceremony live on January 20 with Ukrainian translation. Tune in at 5:30 p.m. Kyiv time on the website , YouTube , Facebook , and X .

During 3.5 hours of broadcast, you will see the entire process of transferring power in the United States and the swearing-in of the new president.

Joe Biden will hand over power to Donald Trump at the White House. The traditional presidential tea party will also take place.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to talk to Putin soon — what is the goal
Trump plans to talk to Putin soon — what is the goal
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump to declare energy emergency — details
Trump to declare energy emergency — details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Inauguration of US President Donald Trump — where and when to watch the online broadcast
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?