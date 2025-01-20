Trump to declare energy emergency — details

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to invoke emergency powers to implement his plan to increase domestic energy production, including reversing President Joe Biden's climate change policies.
- Trump's plans include repealing climate regulations introduced by the Biden administration and allowing new oil and gas development on federal lands.
- Trump's actions are aimed at a sharp change in energy policy, focusing on fossil fuels, which contrasts with Biden's green energy initiatives.
- Declaring an energy emergency could allow Trump to use up to 150 special powers to implement his plans related to energy production.
- Although it will take time for the proposed changes to be implemented through regulatory procedures, they could impact all aspects of the energy sector in the US.
- Trump's plans to declare an energy emergency are related to the need to increase energy production to meet market demand associated with the introduction of artificial intelligence.
As the publication notes, this step will be one of Trump's first after taking office on January 20. He intends to fulfill campaign promises aimed at expanding oil and gas production in the United States.
Repealing climate regulations introduced by the Biden administration.
Permission to develop new oil and gas fields on federal lands.
Review of regulations relating to oil transportation and electricity generation.
It is still unclear how exactly Trump will use the state of emergency.
The publication notes that it is currently unclear what specific measures will be taken under the energy emergency. However, the president could be given broad powers, including over the transportation of crude oil, as well as changes in the way electricity is produced and transmitted.
During the election campaign, Trump promised to declare an energy emergency, explaining this by the need to increase production to meet the growing demand associated with the introduction of artificial intelligence.
According to a report by the Brennan Center for Justice, a national emergency declaration allows the president to use up to 150 special powers that are typically reserved for responding to emergencies such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks.
