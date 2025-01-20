Trump to declare energy emergency — details

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to invoke emergency powers to implement his plan to increase domestic energy production, including reversing President Joe Biden's climate change policies.

What is known about Trump's energy plans?

As the publication notes, this step will be one of Trump's first after taking office on January 20. He intends to fulfill campaign promises aimed at expanding oil and gas production in the United States.

What Trump's plan entails:

Repealing climate regulations introduced by the Biden administration.

Permission to develop new oil and gas fields on federal lands.

Review of regulations relating to oil transportation and electricity generation.

While many of the proposed changes will take time to implement through regulatory processes, they could affect everything from oil companies to the auto industry. The measures demonstrate Trump’s desire to dramatically change the course of energy policy, focusing on fossil fuels, in contrast to Biden’s green energy initiatives. Share

It is still unclear how exactly Trump will use the state of emergency.

The publication notes that it is currently unclear what specific measures will be taken under the energy emergency. However, the president could be given broad powers, including over the transportation of crude oil, as well as changes in the way electricity is produced and transmitted.

During the election campaign, Trump promised to declare an energy emergency, explaining this by the need to increase production to meet the growing demand associated with the introduction of artificial intelligence.

We will use emergency powers to allow entrepreneurs to build large factories to produce artificial intelligence. We need twice as much energy as we have now, and we will provide it. Donald Trump President of the United States