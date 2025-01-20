Trump was sworn in and officially became President of the United States
Trump
Source:  Voice of America

On January 20, the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump takes place in Washington. He becomes the 47th leader of the United States.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump becomes the 47th President of the United States, emphasizing his commitment to protecting the US Constitution.
  • J.D. Vance is sworn in as Vice President, pledging to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies.
  • Trump declares a 'golden age' for America, promising to prioritize the country's interests and sign historic executive orders.
  • Key actions planned by Trump's administration include declaring a state of emergency on the southern border to combat migration and drug cartels.
  • Both Trump and Vance take their oaths of office, symbolizing the beginning of a new era of leadership in the United States.

Trump and J.D. Vance sworn in

At 6:43 p.m. (Kyiv time) Donald Trump entered the ceremonial hall.

At exactly 7:00 p.m., J.D. Vance was sworn in as Vice President of the United States. Immediately afterward, Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

"I, Donald Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States," Donald Trump repeated the words of the oath before Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts.

Unlike the president, the vice president's oath of office is not written into the Constitution. It was created by Congress and is listed in the U.S. Code. Other federal officials, including legislators, take the same oath.

Here's what Vance said:

I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to it; that I enter into this obligation freely, without any apparent reservation or intention of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office into which I am about to enter. So help me God.

Donald Trump's inaugural speech

President-elect Donald Trump thanked all senior officials and US citizens after he was sworn in.

America's Golden Age begins today. From this day forward, our country will prosper. We will be the envy of all nations and countries. I will always put America first.

During his first speech, Trump recalled the issue of migration and border protection, natural disasters, and the protection of US citizens.

Today, I will sign a series of historic presidential executive orders. We will begin to rebuild America and sanity.

What laws does Trump plan to sign:

  • A state of emergency will be introduced on the southern border.

  • All illegal crossings will be stopped and we will deport millions of criminals back to where they came from.

  • I will send our officers to the southern border to stop the migrants.

  • We recognize drug cartels as international terrorist organizations.

  • We will use the law of 1770 to keep gangs and criminals from operating in the United States and bringing crime to our cities.

