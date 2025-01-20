Trump was sworn in and officially became President of the United States

On January 20, the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump takes place in Washington. He becomes the 47th leader of the United States.

Trump and J.D. Vance sworn in

At 6:43 p.m. (Kyiv time) Donald Trump entered the ceremonial hall.

At exactly 7:00 p.m., J.D. Vance was sworn in as Vice President of the United States. Immediately afterward, Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States.

"I, Donald Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States," Donald Trump repeated the words of the oath before Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts. Donald Trump President of the United States

Unlike the president, the vice president's oath of office is not written into the Constitution. It was created by Congress and is listed in the U.S. Code. Other federal officials, including legislators, take the same oath.

Here's what Vance said:

I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to it; that I enter into this obligation freely, without any apparent reservation or intention of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office into which I am about to enter. So help me God. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

Donald Trump's inaugural speech

President-elect Donald Trump thanked all senior officials and US citizens after he was sworn in.

Trump and Dee Vance

America's Golden Age begins today. From this day forward, our country will prosper. We will be the envy of all nations and countries. I will always put America first. Share

During his first speech, Trump recalled the issue of migration and border protection, natural disasters, and the protection of US citizens.

Today, I will sign a series of historic presidential executive orders. We will begin to rebuild America and sanity.

What laws does Trump plan to sign: