According to Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, unfortunately, 18-year-old Denis Zhurba, who was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential high-rise building in the city on January 30, has died.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Sumy on January 30?

As a result of a drone strike by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on a residential building in Sumy, 13 people were injured, including two children who had to be put into an artificial coma.

On December 2, 18-year-old Denis Zhurba died in hospital. He had been seriously injured and was under medical supervision.

Friends and acquaintances raised funds for Denis's treatment. But, unfortunately, the boy's heart could not stand it.

"We express our deepest condolences to your family and friends. We share your pain and bow our heads in grief," said Artem Kobzar. Share

In total, 11 people were killed in the Russian attack on Sumy. Russia has once again killed a young man who had his whole life ahead of him. Denys Zhurba was a first-year student at the Institute of Business, Economics and Management of Sumy State University.

In addition, the city council noted that the boy's father was injured as a result of an enemy drone strike.

The family was at home when an enemy UAV destroyed their lives. The occupiers are committing war crimes against civilians and are unwilling to stop.

What is known about the consequences of the latest attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine?

The death toll from a missile fired by the criminal Russian army into a residential building in Poltava has risen to 14. Among the victims of the terrorist attack by the Russian occupiers are children and Ukrainian theater and film actress Anastasia Kolvakh. The woman died at the age of 30.

Rescuers noted that 17 victims are currently known, including 4 children. 22 people have been rescued.