Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy — death toll rises
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy — death toll rises

Сумська обласна прокуратура
Sumy
Читати українською

The bodies of another married couple were recovered from the rubble of an apartment building in Sumy, destroyed by a Russian drone on the night of January 30. This brings the death toll to 6.

Points of attention

  • Tragic incident: A Russian drone strike on a high-rise building in Sumy resulted in the death of 6 individuals, including 3 couples.
  • War crimes probe: The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes committed during the Russian attack.
  • Human toll: The attack not only led to fatalities but also caused injuries to 9 people, highlighting the devastating impact of the strike.
  • Destruction and damage: Besides claiming lives, the Russian drone strike caused significant damage to residential buildings and vehicles in Sumy.
  • International condemnation: The use of prohibited warfare methods by the occupiers has raised concerns and drawn attention to the escalating conflict.

6 people killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack

As of 3:30 p.m., 6 people were killed in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, namely 3 couples — a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Nine people were also injured as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Sumy.

Sumy after the Russian strike

Russia strikes Sumy

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on January 30, 2025, at about 00:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a 10-story residential building in a residential area of the city of Sumy with a drone.

As a result of the enemy attack, as of 08:00, it is known that a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife were killed, and the body of another deceased person is currently being unblocked from under the rubble.

Another 9 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured.

2 apartment buildings and 23 vehicles were damaged.

As of 11:00, 4 people were killed as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building, namely 2 couples — a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, and a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation bombarded Sumy with drones — 3 people died, including a child
Sumy OVA
The Russian Federation bombarded Sumy with drones — 3 people died, including a child
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed
Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on November 22 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army struck Sumy. A residential building was destroyed
State Emergency Service
Hitting a residential building in Sumy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?