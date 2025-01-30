Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy — death toll rises

The bodies of another married couple were recovered from the rubble of an apartment building in Sumy, destroyed by a Russian drone on the night of January 30. This brings the death toll to 6.

As of 3:30 p.m., 6 people were killed in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, namely 3 couples — a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Nine people were also injured as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Sumy.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on January 30, 2025, at about 00:20, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers attacked a 10-story residential building in a residential area of the city of Sumy with a drone.

Another 9 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured.

2 apartment buildings and 23 vehicles were damaged.