The number of dead and injured in Sumy as a result of the Russian attack has increased

In Sumy, search and rescue operations have been completed in a 10-story building that was the target of a Russian drone attack: 9 people were killed, 14 were injured, including an 8-year-old girl.
Russian drone kills 9 people in Sumy
In Sumy, the death toll from a Russian drone attack has increased to nine, with 14 people injured.
Initially, the Prosecutor General's Office reported 8 deaths.
The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, the mother of the injured girl, were recovered from the rubble.
The death toll later increased to 9.
At around 8:00 p.m., emergency rescue operations were completed in Sumy at the site of the Russian "Shahed" crash into a high-rise building.
6 people killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack
As of 3:30 p.m., 6 people were killed in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, namely 3 couples — a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.
Nine people were also injured as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Sumy.
