The number of dead and injured in Sumy as a result of the Russian attack has increased

In Sumy, search and rescue operations have been completed in a 10-story building that was the target of a Russian drone attack: 9 people were killed, 14 were injured, including an 8-year-old girl.

Russian drone kills 9 people in Sumy

In Sumy, the death toll from a Russian drone attack has increased to nine, with 14 people injured.

Initially, the Prosecutor General's Office reported 8 deaths.

The death toll from a nighttime airstrike on a high-rise building in Sumy has risen to 8. 12 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl. Share

The bodies of a 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, the mother of the injured girl, were recovered from the rubble.

The death toll later increased to 9.

At around 8:00 p.m., emergency rescue operations were completed in Sumy at the site of the Russian "Shahed" crash into a high-rise building.

Sumy after the Russian attack

6 people killed in Sumy as a result of a Russian drone attack

As of 3:30 p.m., 6 people were killed in an enemy attack on a high-rise building, namely 3 couples — a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Nine people were also injured as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building in Sumy.