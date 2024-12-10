An ammunition depot exploded in the occupied Yenakiyevo region of Donetsk region — video

In the occupied city of Yenakieve, in the Donetsk region, there were explosions at an ammunition warehouse. Currently, the Russians have announced an emergency evacuation of residents.

What is known about "cotton" in Donetsk region

As rosZMI reports, a powerful explosion rang out in the city of Yenakievo. A warehouse with ammunition exploded beforehand.

Thick smoke and bright flashes of fire can be seen in the video. A secondary detonation, characteristic of a fire at such facilities, also occurred.

Instead, the Russians claim that the explosions were the result of three missiles fired from the HIMARS system.

The occupation authorities also announced an emergency evacuation of residents of nearby streets, claiming the destruction of several houses.

In the center of Donetsk, an SUV carrying the head of the Olenivska colony was blown up

On December 9, an SUV exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Donetsk. The Russians claim that the car belonged to Serhiy Yevsyukov, the head of the Olenivska colony of the DPR. He died.

His wife was also injured — her leg was torn off.

The Russians claim that a plastid — about 100 grams of TNT equivalent — was planted under the bottom of Yevsyukov's Toyota Land Cruiser.

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation until the end of July 2022, Serhiy Yevsyukov organized the torture of more than 100 captured soldiers of the Armed Forces.

Yevsyukov was also suspected due to the death of Ukrainian soldiers during the terrorist attack in Olenivska colony. At least 50 Ukrainian servicemen who were in the cells died then. At the same time, 9 of them — due to failure to provide them with emergency medical care. Almost 150 were injured.

Until 2014, Yevsyukov was the head of the search department in the Horliv district department of the disbanded militia of the Donetsk region. During the occupation, he remained on the territory of the city and later went to cooperate with the Russians.

Yevsyukov was released in November 2022.