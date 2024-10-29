In Luhansk, a powerful explosion rang out at a preserved military unit — video

On October 29, powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The blow fell on the area where the mothballed military unit used to be located.

What is known about "cotton" in Luhansk

As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysogor, reported, in the video released by local residents, thick smoke can be seen after the "arrival", which was followed by a powerful explosion.

According to Lysohor, it is possible that the Russian troops stored ammunition there to supply them to the front line.

It is also reported that traffic was blocked in Luhansk near Gorky Park, a recreation area for the townspeople.

Lysohor notes that the Russians are placing weapons and equipment depots in recreational areas near the civilian population, showing contempt for human life

An influential Russian major was eliminated in occupied Luhansk

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, on October 18, around 11:40, a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.

It was possible to eliminate another Russian war criminal

According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers, an officer of the Russian occupation army was inside the car at the time of the explosion, Major Dmytro Volodymyrovych Pervukha.

As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was destroyed, the press service of the DIU emphasizes. Share

It is important to understand that Pervukha was in the service of the subordinate General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces of the 273rd intelligence center (military unit 53847), whose permanent deployment point is located in the city of Novosibirsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the liquidated war criminal held the position of the so-called "chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service".