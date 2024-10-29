In Luhansk, a powerful explosion rang out at a preserved military unit — video

On October 29, powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The blow fell on the area where the mothballed military unit used to be located.
Points of attention
- Recent explosion in Luhansk targeted a mothballed military unit, possibly storing ammunition for Russian troops.
- Russian major involved in war crimes was eliminated in a car explosion in occupied Luhansk.
- Ukrainian intelligence officers provide insights into the background of the Russian war criminal and his affiliation with the Russian Armed Forces.
- The explosion highlights the dangerous placement of military depots near civilian areas in Luhansk, risking civilian lives.
- The Main Directorate of Intelligence emphasizes that there will be justice for every crime committed against Ukraine.
What is known about "cotton" in Luhansk
As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysogor, reported, in the video released by local residents, thick smoke can be seen after the "arrival", which was followed by a powerful explosion.
According to Lysohor, it is possible that the Russian troops stored ammunition there to supply them to the front line.
It is also reported that traffic was blocked in Luhansk near Gorky Park, a recreation area for the townspeople.
Lysohor notes that the Russians are placing weapons and equipment depots in recreational areas near the civilian population, showing contempt for human life
An influential Russian major was eliminated in occupied Luhansk
According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, on October 18, around 11:40, a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.
It was possible to eliminate another Russian war criminal
According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers, an officer of the Russian occupation army was inside the car at the time of the explosion, Major Dmytro Volodymyrovych Pervukha.
It is important to understand that Pervukha was in the service of the subordinate General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces of the 273rd intelligence center (military unit 53847), whose permanent deployment point is located in the city of Novosibirsk.
In addition, it is emphasized that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the liquidated war criminal held the position of the so-called "chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service".
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-