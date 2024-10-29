In Luhansk, a powerful explosion rang out at a preserved military unit — video
Category
Events
Publication date

In Luhansk, a powerful explosion rang out at a preserved military unit — video

Artem Lysohor / Luhansk OVA
In Luhansk, a powerful explosion rang out at a preserved military unit — video
Читати українською

On October 29, powerful explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk. The blow fell on the area where the mothballed military unit used to be located.

Points of attention

  • Recent explosion in Luhansk targeted a mothballed military unit, possibly storing ammunition for Russian troops.
  • Russian major involved in war crimes was eliminated in a car explosion in occupied Luhansk.
  • Ukrainian intelligence officers provide insights into the background of the Russian war criminal and his affiliation with the Russian Armed Forces.
  • The explosion highlights the dangerous placement of military depots near civilian areas in Luhansk, risking civilian lives.
  • The Main Directorate of Intelligence emphasizes that there will be justice for every crime committed against Ukraine.

What is known about "cotton" in Luhansk

As the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysogor, reported, in the video released by local residents, thick smoke can be seen after the "arrival", which was followed by a powerful explosion.

According to Lysohor, it is possible that the Russian troops stored ammunition there to supply them to the front line.

It is also reported that traffic was blocked in Luhansk near Gorky Park, a recreation area for the townspeople.

Lysohor notes that the Russians are placing weapons and equipment depots in recreational areas near the civilian population, showing contempt for human life

An influential Russian major was eliminated in occupied Luhansk

According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine, on October 18, around 11:40, a UAZ Patriot car exploded in the center of temporarily occupied Luhansk.

It was possible to eliminate another Russian war criminal

According to the data of Ukrainian intelligence officers, an officer of the Russian occupation army was inside the car at the time of the explosion, Major Dmytro Volodymyrovych Pervukha.

As a result of the explosion, the invader involved in war crimes was destroyed, the press service of the DIU emphasizes.

It is important to understand that Pervukha was in the service of the subordinate General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces of the 273rd intelligence center (military unit 53847), whose permanent deployment point is located in the city of Novosibirsk.

In addition, it is emphasized that in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the liquidated war criminal held the position of the so-called "chief of staff for the service of the troops and security of the military service".

The DIU reminds that there will be a fair retribution for every crime against Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! - says the message.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about "bavovna" in the Luhansk region occupied by the Russians
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
OTU "Luhansk" published data on the current situation in Toretsk
Toretsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
OTU "Luhansk" disclosed the details of the defense of Toretsk and Chasov Yar
Chasiv Yar

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?