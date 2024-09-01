An earthquake occurred near the Crimea — what is known

An earthquake was recorded near the coast of Crimea on September 1. Its magnitude is 3.5 on the Richter scale.
Points of attention
- On September 1, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded near Crimea.
- An earthquake near Crimea does not pose a threat to the population of Ukraine and is considered barely perceptible.
- The epicenter of the earthquake near Crimea is located in the eastern part of the Black Sea at a depth of 6 km.
- On March 1, a barely perceptible earthquake at a depth of 10 km was registered in the Poltava region.
- Similar earthquakes in the Poltava region occurred earlier with different magnitudes from 2.6 to 3.7 on the Richter scale.
What is known about the earthquake near Crimea
As the Main Center of Special Control notes, on September 1, at 05:50:56, the Main Center of Special Control registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale near the island of Crimea.
According to specialists, the source of the earthquake is located in the eastern part of the Black Sea, 20 kilometers southeast of the coast of the Crimean peninsula, at a depth of 6 km.
However, as seismologists emphasized, the earthquake does not pose a threat to the population of Ukraine.
According to the classification, as specified by specialists, this earthquake belongs to barely perceptible, the vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state inside the room, especially on the upper floors.
The last such earthquake from the Crimea region was recorded on June 22, 2023 with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.
Earthquake in Poltava region on March 1. What is known
As representatives of the Main Center of Special Control reported, the event took place west of Poltava, in the Reshetyliv district.
In addition, it is emphasized that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.
It is important to understand that according to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to barely perceptible ones.
Experts draw attention to the fact that vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state indoors, especially on the upper floors.
Earthquakes of similar strength were recorded in the Poltava region before, in particular, the last of them on July 23, June 8, May 26, and January 14, 2023 with magnitudes of 2.6, 3.7, 3.5, and 2.7.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-