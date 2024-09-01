An earthquake occurred near the Crimea — what is known

An earthquake was recorded near the coast of Crimea on September 1. Its magnitude is 3.5 on the Richter scale.

What is known about the earthquake near Crimea

As the Main Center of Special Control notes, on September 1, at 05:50:56, the Main Center of Special Control registered an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale near the island of Crimea.

According to specialists, the source of the earthquake is located in the eastern part of the Black Sea, 20 kilometers southeast of the coast of the Crimean peninsula, at a depth of 6 km.

Photo — gcsk.gov.ua

However, as seismologists emphasized, the earthquake does not pose a threat to the population of Ukraine.

According to the classification, as specified by specialists, this earthquake belongs to barely perceptible, the vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state inside the room, especially on the upper floors.

The last such earthquake from the Crimea region was recorded on June 22, 2023 with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale.

Earthquake in Poltava region on March 1. What is known

As representatives of the Main Center of Special Control reported, the event took place west of Poltava, in the Reshetyliv district.

In addition, it is emphasized that the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It is important to understand that according to the classification of earthquakes, it belongs to barely perceptible ones.

Experts draw attention to the fact that vibrations are felt only by individual people who are in a calm state indoors, especially on the upper floors.