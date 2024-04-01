An electrical insulation manufacturing plant ablaze near Moscow

In the suburbs of Moscow, a large-scale fire broke out at the multidisciplinary enterprise "Electroizolit"

What is known about the second large-scale fire in a day at a robust enterprise in Russia?

In the released videos, a thick column of smoke rises to the sky.

There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

According to preliminary information, the fire is raging in the impregnation shop.

"Electroizolit" is the largest multidisciplinary plant in the electrical engineering industry; it produces insulating materials.

It is worth noting that just a few hours ago, the Russian mass media reported on a large-scale fire in one of the workshops of the "Uralmashzavod" enterprise in Yekaterinburg.

The fire caused the roof to collapse in one of the workshops. Allegedly, there are no victims.

The total area of the fire is 4 thousand square meters.

"Uralmashzavod" produces machines and mechanisms for the mining and processing industry. It is one of the leaders in the production of equipment for metallurgy, the mining industry, the building materials industry, and the energy industry.

What is known about the consequences of drone attacks on Russian refineries

According to Bloomberg journalists, after the attacks of the Ukrainian security forces on Russian refineries, the aggressor country significantly reduced its sea exports of diesel.

The article notes that Russian diesel deliveries through the Black and Baltic Sea ports will decrease to approximately 2.29 million tons.

The article's authors refer to Kpler analysts, whose information is that Russia will export a little more than 569,000 barrels per day, 21% less than the actual daily export from the same ports in March.



undefinedThe reduction comes after the reduction of weekly volumes of crude oil processing to a 10-month low.

Seasonal maintenance works also worsen the situation, reducing the throughput capacity of some Russian refineries and putting pressure on diesel flows in the country.