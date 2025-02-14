An explosion occurred near a food establishment in Mykolaiv — there are dead and injured

In Mykolaiv on February 14 at around 2:10 p.m., an explosion occurred near one of the city's restaurants. There are injured and dead people. Specialists from the State Emergency Service and the police are working at the scene.

An explosion occurred near a food establishment in Mykolaiv

This is reported by correspondents of Suspilny from the scene.

The area where the explosion occurred has been cordoned off with tape. Law enforcement officers are checking the area, and as of 3:00 p.m., two people had been taken away by ambulance.

According to police, two people were killed and eight others were injured in the explosion.

At around 2:10 p.m., the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, wrote in his Telegram about an explosion in Mykolaiv, at which time an air alert was declared in the region.